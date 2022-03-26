Dungeons & Dragons Show Banesbreak Will Be Your New Favorite Web Series

A new Dungeons & Dragons show kicked off this week featuring a cast of veteran roleplayers and actors. Pixel Circus debuted their new Dungeons & Dragons campaign The Borros Saga: Banesbreak this week on Twitch. The new show stars a group of adventurers ripped from time and brought into the past. You can dig into the background of the new series in the video below, as actor and popular D&D personality B. Dave Walters talks with Banesbreak DM Vince Caso about the lore behind the new series.

https://youtu.be/PWnv_wCMEfo

Caso is best known for his starring role on The Guild, the Felicia Day-starring web series about an MMORPG guild. Caso is joined by a powerhouse cast that includes Aabria Iyengar (who has appeared on Critical Role’s Exandria Unlimited and Dimension 20), Saige Ryan (a player on Wizards of the Coast’s official D&D campaign The Black Dice Society), Kailey Bray (the organizer of the viral hit Damsels, Dice, and Everything Nice), Ahren Gray (a player on Renegade Studios’ Power Rangers’ Day of Destiny) show, Omar Najam (who appears in Power Play), and Ash Ignis (a player on Dragons and Things). The first episode is currently available to view on demand on Pixel Circus’s Twitch channel.

Pixel Circus is also raising money to fund production of the rest of the season. With a $16,000 goal (used to pay the cast, as well as production costs), the show has raised over $8,500 in less than a week. You can check out the crowdfunding campaign here.

Pixel Circus is one of the rising stars in both the tabletop and gaming spaces, with a focus on both diversity and celebratory content. Banesbreak is the latest example of the channel’s top-notch content, and should help push the channel to even greater heights. You can follow Pixel Circus on Twitch.

New episodes of Banesbreak air every Tuesday at 6 PM PT.