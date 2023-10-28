Dungeons & Dragons Delays Release of Physical Deck of Many Things Due to Manufacturing Errors

Dungeons & Dragons will not release the physical version of The Deck of Many Things on its planned release date, due to quality control issues surrounding the actual deck of cards in the product. Late last night, Wizards of the Coast announced it was delaying the release of The Deck of Many Things, a D&D product containing a physical version of a 66-card Deck of Many Things (an in-game magic item) along with two books about the deck. "It's important to us at Wizards of the Coast that our customers are delighted with the quality of the product they receive," Wizards said in a statement on D&D Beyond. "After an internal review we found the product didn't meet our manufacturing standards. Unfortunately, making this right will delay the release of the physical product, both directly from Wizards as well as our retail partners." A new release date was not announced and it's unclear if the product, with a $100 price tag, will be released in time for the Holiday season.

Issues concerning the physical quality of the product were raised earlier this week as review copies made their way to various journalists and influencers. A video posted by GameMasters earlier this week showed several issues with the physical cards, including cards of different sizes, damaged cards, and slight curving on the cards (a common issues with cards that use foil). Not every product appeared to be affected – ComicBook.com's two review copies contained no noticeable defects save for the slight curving, and all the curving went in the same direction and did not impact shuffling.

Those who pre-ordered the physical/digital bundle of The Deck of Many Things will still have access to the digital copy of The Book of Many Things (the rulebook accompanying the product) on October 31st. "We are sorry to those of you who have put in your preorders already or planned on picking up your copy on November 14," Wizards noted. "We believe that delaying the release of this product will ensure it is delivered to you in the way our team envisioned it."