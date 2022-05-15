D&D Beyond to Give Away Two Dungeons & Dragons Books Next Week

✖

D&D Beyond will give away two Dungeons & Dragons books this week. The digital toolkit will give away copies of Acquisitions Incorporated to all registered users to celebrate D&D Beyond's acquisition by Wizards of the Coast. The giveaway will run from May 19th through May 26th. Anyone who claims a copy of Acquisitions Inc. during this time period will have the book added to their digital library. Additionally, D&D Beyond will also be making Lost Mine of Phandelver, the adventure found in the D&D Starter Kit, will be available for free to all registered players starting on May 19th. Lost Mine of Phandelver will be available for free to all players moving forward.

Acquisitions Incorporated was the first "crossover" book published by Wizards of the Coast in collaboration with a popular D&D streaming show, in this case Penny Arcade's Acquisitions Inc. The rulebook built out rules for running an Acquisitions Inc. franchise, which included unique roles for every players and ways to grow a franchise into a true regional power. While the book was written in Penny Arcade's signature tongue-in-cheek style, players could use the rules found in Acquisitions Incorporated to run a guild house or other kind of branch of an organized structure within their own game.

Meanwhile, Lost Mine of Phandelver is one of the best-known D&D adventures, in part because it appeared in the Starter Kit used to jumpstart players and get them acclimated with the game. The adventure is a perfect introduction to Dungeons & Dragons and can be used as the foundation for a longer campaign.

In other news, D&D Beyond also announced that they were delisting two existing D&D rulebooks next week. Both Volo's Guide to Monsters and Mordenkainen's Tome of Foes will be removed from the site's marketplace after the release of Mordenkainen Presents: Monsters of the Multiverse, which reprints the character races and monster statblocks found in both of those books with revisions. D&D Beyond users who already purchased the books on the platform will still have access to the materials on the site. However, the contents of the book (which includes several chapters of lore) will no longer be accessible to new users who hadn't already bought the material.