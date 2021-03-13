Will Dungeons & Dragons Finally Release a Feywild Sourcebook?

Dungeons & Dragons might finally be ready to explore the Feywild. Earlier this week, Dungeons & Dragons released a public playtest titled "Folk of the Feywild," which featured four new race options that tied back to the Feywild. The playtest's release immediately spurred speculation about Dungeons & Dragons' upcoming plans, including the possibility that the game would finally release a sourcebook dedicated to the Feywild, a magic plane best known as the home to fairies. While the Feywild is a relatively recent addition to Dungeons & Dragons, it has ties to many classic D&D entities, ranging from the powerful Archfey to elves and eladrin.

The Feywild's place in Dungeons & Dragons is a complicated one. While D&D lore and mythology featured entities like Titania and the Summer Court and frequently mentioned fey creatures like sprites and pixies, these creatures usually made their home in various realms like the Beastlands or Arborea. The Feywild didn't formally exist as a separate plane until Dungeons & Dragons re-arranged its cosmology with the release of its Fourth Edition ruleset. The re-arranged Great Wheel featured both the Feywild and its dark equivalent the Shadowfell as echoes of the Material Plane. While the Shadowfell got a full Fourth Edition sourcebook explaining its dark history and various factions, the Feywild received only 20 or so pages in the Fourth Edition Manual of the Planes, along with a splatbook providing player options for characters with ties to the Feywild.

The Feywild has been mentioned frequently in various Fifth Edition books, but it hasn't received any further elaboration outside of its Manual of the Planes entry. In fact, Dungeons & Dragons Fifth Edition is conspicuously light on fey creatures. There are only 46 creature stat blocks for fey in various D&D sources and there wasn't an "official" statblock for archfey until this month's release of Candlekeep Mysteries.

There are plenty of possibilities as to what the new Unearthed Arcana playtest relates to, but fans are hopeful that it will mean more Feywild support in some format, either via a new adventure or even a full campaign sourcebook. We'll have to wait at least a few more months to see what Dungeons & Dragons has in store, although its May release Van Richten's Guide to Ravenloft is also a campaign setting sourcebook.