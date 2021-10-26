Dungeons & Dragons Makes Big Change to Lore in New Book

Dungeons & Dragons has introduced a major bit of new lore that could have long-reaching consequences in future stories. Today, Wizards of the Coast officially releases Fizban’s Treasury of Dragons, a new compendium of dragon-related monsters, resources, and player options for Dungeons & Dragons. The book is part bestiary and part player option compendium, but it also establishes a potential new wrinkle to long-established D&D lore. The opening chapter details the “First World,” a lost singular pregenitor to the multiverse of D&D campaign settings. The First World was created by the dragon gods Bahamut and Tiamat and then populated by both chromatic and metallic dragons. Afterwards, gods from the outer planes invaded the First World and populated it with their own creations – the mortal humanoid races such as elves, dwarves, humans, goblins, and orcs.

The mythical First World is interesting for several reasons. First and foremost, it establishes dragons as the indigenous creatures of the Material Plane and puts all other creatures (and gods) as colonizers who impeded upon the dragon’s territory. The First World myth also puts Tiamat, the evil chromatic dragon goddess, in a new, more sympathetic light. The myth notes that Tiamat went on a rampage after the First World was invaded and was subsequently imprisoned in the Nine Hells in defeat.

The First World myth also makes note of Sardior, the draconic deity of gem dragons. In the First World myth, Sardior is the first-born of dragons, created by Tiamat and Bahamut. In the myth, Sardior assisted Tiamat and Bahamut in creating the other dragons but was sundered when the First World was destroyed during an unknown catastrophe. The scattered consciousness of Sardior would eventually become the gem dragons that now exist throughout the multiverse, and helps explain why they are able to achieve dragonsight (a phenomenon in which dragons gain the ability to connect with other versions of themselves throughout the multiverse) more easily.

The First World informs a lot of the mythology found within Fizban’s Treasury of Dragons and also plants some potential seeds for future major storyline. The book introduces a new cult known as Inheritors of the First World, who believe that the current multiverse must be destroyed in order to undo the sundering of the First World. The mythology also suggests a dark past for all non-draconic gods, as they invaded the Material Plane and snatched it from the claws of the dragons.

Like just about every piece of lore introduced in Dungeons & Dragons during its current Fifth Edition era, the First World mythology is optional and can be used or discarded at a Dungeon Master’s leisure. Still, it sets up some intriguing storylines that Wizards of the Coast (or any Dungeon Master) can explore in future campaigns.

Fizban’s Treasury of Dragons is available for sale now. Currently, it is available on Amazon for 40% off.