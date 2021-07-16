Dungeons & Dragons Announces Fizban's Treasury of Dragons, a Dragon-Themed Rulebook

The next Dungeons & Dragons book will be Fizban's Treasury of Dragons, a new product focused on all things dragon-related. The new 224-page book will contain a large bestiary of new dragons and dragon-related creatures, including Fifth Edition statblocks for five types of gem dragons with psionic abilities and unconventional breath weapons as well as new Greatwyrms, which are even more powerful than Ancient Dragons and uses the Mythic monster rules introduced in Mythic Odyssey of Theros. Other creatures confirmed for the book include new age variants of dragon turtles (including ancient-sized dragon turtles that use D&D's mythic monster rules) and draconians from the Dragonlance novels. The book will also contain dragon lair maps and tables to help Dungeon Masters create their own dragon NPCs with unique personalities.

Fizban's Treasury of Dragons is named after Fizban the Fabulous, a character from the popular series of Dragonlance novels who was eventually revealed to be an avatar of the dragon god Paladine (also known as Bahamet in other campaign settings.) Fizban will provide a running commentary throughout the book, as written by actor and D&D writer Amy Vorphal. However, while Fizban hails from the Dragonlance campaign setting, this isn't a Dragonlance campaign settingbook. Lead designer of Fizban's Treasury of Dragons James Wyatt noted that the book "wasn't just a book about dragons in any D&D world, it is a book about dragons in every D&D world," including homebrew worlds.

During a media call with the Dungeons & Dragons team earlier this week, lead rules designer Jeremy Crawford confirmed that Fizban's Treasury of Dragons will be similar to Volo's Guide to Monsters and Mordenkainen's Tome of Foes, both of which contained a mix of monster statblocks, lore, and player options. The new book will contain new options for playing as a dragonborn character (including options for being a gem dragonborn), as well as two new subclasses - the Drakewarden Ranger subclass and the Way of the Ascendant Dragon monk subclass. New feats, spells, and magic items will also be provided in the book.

Interestingly, Fizban's Treasury of Dragons will provide a new take on dragon lore to explain why dragons are so central to the world of Dungeons & Dragons. Wyatt noted that the book also contains a brief "mythic origin story" discussing how dragons were present at the making of the First World, the predecessor to the D&D multiverse. The idea is that dragons are essential to the Material Plane, which is why they have such an impact on the world when they establish their lair. "Dragons are such an essential part of the world, which is why we named the game after them," Wyatt said.

Another concept explored in the book is the idea that dragons are actually multiversal beings, with simultaneous echoes existing in multiple worlds on the Material Plane. "Every dragon has an echoes of itself on other worlds on the Material Plane," Wyatt explained. "A given dragon in the Forgotten Realms might have an echo in the world of Greyhawk. It can develop the sense of dragonsight to communicate in a waking dream with its echo on another world and then eventually coalesce with its echo to form a greatwyrm."

Ultimately, the D&D team sees Fizban's Treasury of Dragons as a toybox for players and DMs to use when they're building their own campaigns. "Even as we're making the final touches to the book and getting it ready for printing, I'm marking up printouts of the book on one sign and then writing down notes for my next campaign on the other side," Wyatt said.

Fizban's Treasury of Dragons will be released on October 19th. The full description of the book can be found below: