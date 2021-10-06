Dungeons & Dragons 2021 Books Delayed

Wizards of the Coast has announced that its remaining 2021 Dungeons & Dragons books will have their release dates slightly pushed back. Fizban’s Treasury of Dragons will have its release date pushed back by a week to October 26th, 2021, while Strixhaven: A Curriculum of Chaos will have its release date pushed back three weeks to December 7th, 2021. This will impact both physical and digital releases.

Wizards of the Coast previously announced that its upcoming Expansion Rules Gift Set box would be released in January 2022 instead of its originally intended holiday 2021 release date. That book set contains three books, including the new Mordenkainen Presents: Monsters of the Multiverse compendium.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many industries have experienced delays and disruptions caused by a global shipping crisis and widespread resources shortages. The book industry has been particularly hard hit in part because of printer capacity issues compounding the supply chain problems caused by the pandemic. Several experts have noted that larger books – such as gift books, box sets, art books, and coffee table books – are being particularly impacted by the current wave of shortages.

Fizban’s Treasury of Dragons is a new rulebook that greatly expands the lore and number of usable dragons in Dungeons & Dragons Fifth Edition. Not only does the book contain two new subclasses and new variant dragonborn subraces, the book also contains dozens of new statblocks for various kinds of dragons and dragon-related monsters. New magic items, feats, and spells are also included in the game, all of which are themed around dragons. Fizban’s Treasury of Dragons also introduces a new classification of dragon – the greatwyrm, which is even more powerful than an ancient dragon.

Strixhaven: A Curriculum of Chaos, meanwhile, is a campaign setting book detailing the magical school of Strixhaven, which first appeared in the Magic: The Gathering set of the same name. This book not only provides players with the tools they need to join one of the school’s five colleges, it also adds new social mechanics themed around school activities and daily life. A full-length adventure covering a four year stay at the school is included in the book.