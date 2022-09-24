Hasbro Brings Back 1980s Dungeons & Dragons Cartoon Toys

Hasbro is releasing a set of four action figures featuring characters from the 1980s Dungeons & Dragons cartoon. The new Dungeons & Dragons Cartoon Classics line will include three heroes from the cartoon – Diana the Acrobat, Hank the Ranger, and Bobby the Barbarian, along with a two-pack of series arch-villain Venger and Dungeon Master. Uni will also be included with Bobby's figure. Each figure will also include a different type of dice, which can be collected together for a full set. Diana, Hank, and Bobby's figures will each cost $24.99, while the Venger and Dungeon Master two-pack costs $49.99. The action figures are currently available for pre-order, with Venger and Dungeon Master being an exclusive to Target.

The Dungeons & Dragons cartoon originally aired on CBS from 1983 to 1985 as part of that network's Saturday morning cartoon block. The cartoon is basically an isekai anime, in which a group of kids from the real world gets transported to a fantasy world filled with D&D monsters and characters. The group is then given abilities (roughly corresponding to D&D classes at the time) by a character literally called the Dungeon Master and try to figure out a way home. Major antagonists of the Dungeons & Dragons cartoon include the evil wizard Venger and the dragon goddess Tiamat, who the children occasionally manipulate for their own means.

The characters of the Dungeons & Dragons cartoon have been used more frequently in recent months, with Wizards of the Coast producing a special set of Magic: The Gathering cards featuring the characters. Additionally, likenesses of the characters were also used in the Dragons of Stormwreck Isle Starter Set adventure.

You can keep up with our full tabletop game coverage here, and subscribe to The Character Sheet, ComicBook.com's new YouTube channel covering all tabletop RPG news.