Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Official Synopsis Revealed

Paramount Pictures has revealed the synopsis for its upcoming Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves movie. Earlier today, Paramount revealed the first trailer and official poster for its upcoming Dungeons & Dragons movie, which will come out in March 2023. Included in the trailer on YouTube was an official synopsis for the movie. The movie is officially described as: "A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure."

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Rege-Jean Page, Sophia Lillis, Justice Smith and Hugh Grant, and was directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley. Pine will play a bard, Rodriguez is a barbarian, Page plays a paladin, Lillis is a druid, and Smith is a sorcerer. The movie will take place across the Forgotten Realms, with scenes taking place in Waterdeep, Neverwinter, Icewind Dale, and the Underdark. Countless iconic monsters from Dungeons & Dragons are also confirmed to appear, including red and black dragons, mimics, displacer beasts, and owlbears. The Red Wizards of Thay also appear to be one of the main antagonists for the movie, and the Dungeons & Dragons cartoon cast will cameo as a rival adventuring party.

During the Hall H presentation today, the cast and directors spoke about the movie potentially launching a full franchise with multiple sequels that explore the deeper lore of Dungeons & Dragons. Given that the game has been around for nearly 50 years and has multiple worlds to explore, that certainly seems there's plenty of more to see if the movie is a hit.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will be released on March 3, 2023.