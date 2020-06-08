Dungeons & Dragons Drops More Icewind Dale Teases for 2020 Adventure

Dungeons & Dragons has dropped another subtle hint that its next adventure will be set in the Icewind Dale region. Last month, Dungeons & Dragons announced plans for D&D Live 2020: Roll w/ Advantage, a three day streaming event that will serve to introduce the game's next adventure. While the announcement was deliberately vague on details, ComicBook.com theorized that the adventure would be set in Icewind Dale, a region best known as the home to Drizzt Do'Urden and his traveling companions. In an interview with Screen Rant, D&D marketing head Greg Tito dropped another clue that indicates that the adventure is indeed set in Icewind Dale.

Tito spoke to ScreenRant's Scott Baird about D&D Live's Reality RP show, which combines roleplaying, ARG, and reality TV roles. In the interview, Tito explained Reality RP's basic storyline as a wizard trying to root out a secret cultist that has sabotaged the food supply of a region. "He traps ten representatives from the settlements who he believes are the most suspicious," Tito says in the interview. "He sets a series of challenges for them which he believes will be instructive in finding out who is the cultist and, hopefully, root them out, and choose a champion that is worthy of support to lead the region through the dark times that are happening right now." At first glance, that doesn't seem like a lot of information, but Tito's note that there are ten cast members from a number of settlements seems to be a hint towards the Ten Towns, the disparate settlements within Icewind Dale. Couple that with the snowy owlbear that serves as this year's D&D Live mascot, and the sole piece of artwork released for the adventure, and it certainly seems like the new adventure will take place within Drizzt's old stomping grounds.

We'll find out more information about Dungeons & Dragons' plans for the rest of the year, but stay tuned to D&D's Instagram account, which will serve as the staging ground of sorts for Reality RP.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.