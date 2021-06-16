Kevin Smith, Jack Black, and More to Play Dungeons & Dragons at D&D Live

✖

Jack Black and Kevin Smith will play Dungeons & Dragons together as part of D&D Live next month. Wizards of the Coast announced their first slate of celebrities for the upcoming 2-day streaming event D&D Live, which will take place on July 16 and 17. The Lost Odyssey: Last Light table will feature Jack Black, Reggie Watts, Lauren Larkus, Kevin Smith, and Jason Mewes in a game DMed by Kate Welch. Welch's D&D game will also feature a special "mystery guest." The game will benefit the Extra Life charity and will be streamed on both Peacock and the G4 and D&D Twitch and YouTube channels.

D&D Live is an annual streaming event organized by Wizards of the Coast to promote upcoming Dungeons & Dragons adventures. This year's event will spotlight two different D&D products - The Wild Beyond the Witchlight adventure that focuses on the Feywild and the D&D/Magic: The Gathering crossover Strixhaven: Cirriculum of Chaos. D&D Live usually has a packed slate of celebrities, with a mix of longtime D&D fans like Joe Manganiello, Deborah Ann Woll, and Matthew Lilliard joining newer players like David Harbour and Brandon Routh. Last year, Welch ran a D&D game for a group of actors from Game of Thrones.

This event will also be the first collaboration with the returning G4 cable network, expanding the event's reach even further. "D&D Live is a pivotal point on the [Wizards of the Coast] calendar," G4 VP of Programming & Creative Strategy Brian Terwilliger said in an interview with ComicBook.com last month about the partnership. "And it's extremely important to not only the brand, but the millions of fans. The event answers questions about the narratives to come, and teases surprises, and lays the groundwork for this fantastic IP. What G4 does is it removes barriers, it open doors and invites those who might not understand what a D20 is. They might not understand how simple it is to create a character. They might not understand that there is no rules. While there are rules and rule books to D&D, there is no structure to getting to participate in this magnificent exploration of one's own creativity."

Expect more details about G4 over the next few weeks.