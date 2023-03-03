Dungeons & Dragons Movie Adds Shadow and Bone's Daisy Head

✖

Daisy Head has joined Paramount's Dungeons & Dragons movie. Deadline reports that the British actress, who plays Genya Safin in Netflix's Shadow and Bone, has joined an already star-studded cast that includes Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Rege-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Hugh Grant, and Sophia Lillis. No additional details were revealed about her role in the Dungeons & Dragons movie. Head has previously appeared in movies like Underworld: Blood Wars and the Hulu series Harlots.

The Dungeons & Dragons movie is an adaptation of the popular fantasy tabletop roleplaying game played by millions around the world. Details are scant about the film, but eOne Entertainment and Paramount have revealed that the movie is set in the Forgotten Realms, the best-known of D&D's many worlds. It's unclear whether the movie will adapt one of the many adventures or novels set in the Forgotten Realms or if it is a brand new story. The movie is co-directed and co-written by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, the directors of Game Night and the writers of Spider-Man: Homecoming. Production of the Dungeons & Dragons movie is currently underway in Northern Ireland.

Dungeons & Dragons has had a long and winding path to production. After a 2000 movie adaptation bombed with critics (but still spawned to straight-to-video sequels), various studios kicked around a new Dungeons & Dragons movie project for years. While Paramount and Hasbro's Allspark Pictures took over the project in 2017, it wasn't until 2019 that the movie finally picked up traction when Goldstein and Daley joined the project. The movie was originally scheduled to be released in 2021, but Paramount moved the movie to summer 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. More recently, Dungeons & Dragons had its release date shuffled to March 2023 as studios re-scheduled movies to take advantage of movie theatres' reopening around the globe.

Paramount and eOne are hoping that Dungeons & Dragons becomes the next big fantasy franchise. In addition to the upcoming movie, eOne is also working on multiple other live-action Dungeons & Dragons projects, including a television show by John Wick creator John Kolstad. It's possible that the Kolstad project will feature Drizzt Do'Urden, the iconic drow ranger who has appeared in multiple novels and video games, but even that is based on the scantest of teases by Hasbro.