The upcoming Dungeons & Dragons movie will be set in the Forgotten Realms, the setting of countless novels, video games and tabletop games. Earlier today, Hasbro's Wizards of the Coast division confirmed that the upcoming movie starring Christopher Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, and Hugh Grant will be set in the Forgotten Realms. The news came as part of a wider announcement discussing upcoming plans for a summer-wide celebration of Drizzt Do'Urden, the iconic drow ranger and star of a long-running series of novels written by R.A. Salvatore. The press release mentions that in addition to a television show, "a movie set in the Forgotten Realms starring Chris Pine, Hugh Grant, Rege-Jean Page, Michelle Rodriguez, Sophia Lillis, and Justice Smith is in production."

The news follows a viral tweet that pointed to a Dungeons & Dragons movie synopsis which mentions several bits of Faerun lore that was posted on the US Copyright Office's website. While the synopsis does appear on the US Copyright Office's website, ComicBook.com has learned that the synopsis is not accurate. No synopsis for the Dungeons & Dragons movie has been officially released by Paramount or eOne.

The Forgotten Realms is considered the most well-known of all of Dungeons & Dragons' many campaign settings, which are where various D&D adventures take place. Originally created by Ed Greenwood, the Forgotten Realms has a rich history that spans thousands of years and features a deep well of lore filled with epic events. Dungeons & Dragons regularly sets their official campaign adventures in the Forgotten Realms and published dozens of novels set in that world as well. In addition, many popular video game spin-offs have also been set in the Forgotten Realms, including Baldur's Gate, Neverwinter, and the upcoming Dark Alliance video game.

The upcoming Dungeons & Dragons movie will be directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley. The pair previously directed Game Night and were the screenwriters for Spider-Man: Homecoming. The movie, which was originally scheduled to be released in 2021, was delayed during the COVID-19 pandemic and will now be released on March 3, 2023. Filming is now underway in Northern Ireland.