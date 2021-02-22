Dungeons & Dragons Releases Ravenloft Tease

Dungeons & Dragons is teasing a return to Ravenloft. Earlier today, the popular tabletop roleplaying game released a brief teaser of a Spirit Board spelling out the phrase "The Mist Beckons." Not only does the Spirit Board itself feature several decorative ravens, the phrase is almost certainly a reference to the magical mists that surround Ravenloft and draw unwitting souls into the campaign setting's many Demiplanes of Dread. No further information about the tease was released, but both Amazon and Barnes & Noble have placeholder pages for a new Dungeons & Dragons title set to be announced on February 23 with a release date of May 18th.

Ravenloft is one of Dungeons & Dragons' most popular campaign settings and is heavily inspired by gothic horror. The original Ravenloft adventure module by Tracy and Laura Hickman introduced players to the iconic villain Count Strahd von Zarovich, a vampire doomed to eternally torment and pursue the reincarnations of his lost unrequited love. While the Ravenloft adventure was intended as a standalone adventure, it was popular enough to eventually be expanded out into an entire campaign setting, filled with small demiplanes inhabited by trapped darklords. The current edition of the game's most popular adventure is Curse of Strahd, a remake of the original Ravenloft module and the only full-length adventure to take place outside of the Forgotten Realms.

Last year, Dungeons & Dragons confirmed it would be returning to Ravenloft while releasing a statement noting that it had updated its depiction of the Vistani, a group often portrayed as similar to the Romani, complete with assorted negative stereotypes. Dungeons & Dragons released a "Curse of Strahd Revamped" box set in late 2020, but fans noted that several Unearthed Arcana playtests seemed to hint at further Ravenloft content. The most recent Unearthed Arcana - Gothic Lineages - re-introduced the dhampir and two other character types descended from various horror motifs.

Obviously some sort of announcement is coming, and ComicBook.com will have full details when they are publicly available.