Dungeons & Dragons Reveals More Details About Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden

Dungeons & Dragons has revealed more details about the plot of its upcoming adventure, with teases of a familiar antagonist and ties to a storied part of Forgotten Realms lore. Yesterday, Dungeons & Dragons announced its next adventure Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden. This adventure takes place in the frosty locale of Icewind Dale and features the goddess Auril as a major antagonist as she coasts the region with an eternal winter. However, a new description posted on Dungeons & Dragons' website has provided new clues that the Frostmaiden isn't the only villain players will face. In the description, D&D notes that players will race against the Arcane Brotherhood to find an "old and terrifying" secret in the Caves of Hunger.

The Arcane Brotherhood has appeared in multiple D&D adventures, with its members appearing either as NPCs or minor villains. Players sought out Maccath the Crimson in Rise of Tiamat, fought the Horned Sisters in Waterdeep: Dungeon of the Mad Mage, and saw the Arcane Brotherhood in action against invading giants in Storm King's Thunder. This marks the first time the Arcane Brotherhood organization will play a direct role as an antagonist in a Fifth Edition D&D adventure.

The Caves of Hunger could also be home to some Netherese treasures, at least if recent miniatures provide a direct hint. Both Gale Force 9 and WizKids have revealed a "Dragon of Black Ice" miniature that appears to be a massive construct. During a livestream yesterday, WizKids representatives noted that the creature was made of Chardalyn, a substance used by the Netherese to store magic. Additionally, WizKids revealed figures for the Tomb Tapper, a type of living construct that were also created by the Netherese.

The Netherese were the powerful wizards who ruled Netheril, an ancient Empire of Magic that once spanned across the Sword Coast. Some of the Forgotten Realms' most bizarre monsters and concepts are tied to Netheril, such as the otherworldly Phaerimm and the amorphous Sharn.

We'll find out more about Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden when the adventure is released on September 15th.

