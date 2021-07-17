Dungeons & Dragons Will Release a Full-Length Magical School Campaign

✖

An upcoming Dungeons & Dragons sourcebook will contain a full-length campaign that will take players through all four years of a magical college experience. Strixhaven: A Curriculum of Chaos will contain a four-part campaign that will take players from Level 1 to Level 10. Each part of the campaign runs through the length of one school year at the magical college of Strixhaven and can be played either as standalone adventures or as a full-length campaign. The campaign will cover everything from exams, social interactions like dances, and nefarious plots that lurk in the shadows at the school.

Strixhaven: A Curriculum of Chaos is the third Dungeons & Dragons sourcebook set within a Magic: The Gathering world. While Guildmaster's Guide to Ravnica and Mythic Odysseys of Theros both contained introductory adventures set in those worlds, this is the first time that D&D is releasing a campaign-length adventure set within one of those worlds. Unlike the previous books, Strixhaven is merely a school as opposed to a wider plane, so DMs can insert Strixhaven into any campaign setting. The Strixhaven university was first introduced in a Magic: The Gathering set released earlier this year.

The upcoming sourcebook will also contain several new player options, such as new magic spells, feats, and magic items designed to make players feel like they're integrated with whichever magical college within Strixhaven their character is attending. If players run through the Strixhaven campaign found in the book, their character is automatically given a free feat that can be spent on a Strixhaven-related feat. The new book also contains a new playable race - the owlin, which resembles and anthropomorphic owl. However, the book will not contain five playtested "class-agnostic" subclasses tied to each of the colleges due to negative feedback.

Strixhaven: A Cirriculum of Chaos will also contain a bestiary of 40 new NPCs and monsters found on campus, which includes the founding dragons of each of Strixhaven's schools. The various pest-like mascots of each school will also have their own monster statblock in the book.

Strixhaven: A Cirriculum of Chaos will be released on November 16, 2021.