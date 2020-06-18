New Dungeons & Dragons Miniatures Reveals More Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden Monsters

WizKids has announced a new line of Dungeons & Dragons miniatures that tie into the just announced Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden adventure. WizKids announced a new line of miniatures for the upcoming adventure Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden, a new adventure set in the popular locale of Icewind Dale. The new line will include over 45 new miniatures and figures based on the upcoming adventure. In addition to bringing classic icy creatures like the Behir and Abominable Yeti to life in miniature form, players can also find miniature versions of several of the Frostmaiden's forms, which is perfect for use when running the next adventure.

One of the big surprises in the set is the inclusion of the Tomb Tapper, a terrifying intelligent construct that were made by the archwizards of Netheril. These massive creatures look like faceless giants with a mouth in the torso, and their appearance in the upcoming WizKids line means that they could be making a return in Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden. Also included in the line are miniatures for Night Hags, Flind Trappers, and even a White Dragon.

In addition the Icewind Dale line, WizKids also announced plans to release a premium Adult White Dragon figure. This Huge figure shows the White Dragon in flight, and is the first time that WizKids has produced a painted White Dragon figure in years. The White Dragon will be released separately and will have a retail price of $69.99. Huge Dragon figures tend to become collector's items, so fans will want to pre-order these as soon as possible.

As with other WizKids sets, the new pre-painted miniatures will be sold in blind boxes containing 1 Large figure and 3 Medium or Small figures. The Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden line will be released in June 2020.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.