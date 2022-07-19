Dying Light 2 Story DLC Leaks Online

New Dying Light 2 Story DLC has potentially leaked online, courtesy of the game's files and a datamining effort of these files. The files come specifically from patch v1.4.0, which was released back in June. And according to these files, developer Techland is working on DLC dubbed Opera, or at least this is what its code name or placeholder name is. Unfortunately, for Techland, within these files are actual renders and gameplay of this DLC.

According to the game's field, the DLC is story-driven and gladiator-themed, with major events taking place in an opera house called Opera Astrid and its surrounding area. It's also noted that there are two different endings, 2,000 pieces of dialogue, and 1,000 stage directions.

Unfortunately, what the files don't make mention of is when this DLC will be revealed, let alone released. It's clearly in the works already, and fairly far in development, so we should see it soon, but for now, this is just speculation.

Dying Light 2 is available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the zombie survival horror game, click here.

"Dying Light 2 gets off to a slow start, and some might even see it as a slog, but if you see it through just a bit longer, you'll discover a tension-filled journey through the zombie apocalypse that rewards players who are fearless and leap into danger," reads a snippet of our review of the game. "Soon you'll be gliding, leaping, and zip-lining through the world and cleaving the most deadly of Infected with precision and utter brutality. This is not an easy world to live in, and at times the darkness can almost overwhelm you, but more often than not the rich characters, compelling narrative, and thrill ride combat create a mixture that just can't be resisted, and it's a world I look forward to returning to."