New Dying Light 2 Story and World Details Emerge from Techland

Although we still don't have a concrete idea of when Dying Light 2 will actually be released, that hasn't prevented developer Techland from talking about the game in a more open manner recently. Once again, the studio released another new "Ask Me Anything" video this past week which provided more insight into what fans can expect once the apocalyptic open-world game does end up arriving.

The latest video in this ongoing Dying Light 2 series--which you can watch at the top of the page--sees a handful of developers from Techland answering questions from the game's community. This time around, most of the questions that were answered dealt with the world, characters, and larger story that the upcoming sequel will feature. Of these notes, Techland verified that Dying Light 2 will take place a few years after the events of the original game, which released all the way back in 2014. Since there is a time jump at play, Techland also confirmed that familiar faces from the first title won't be showing back up this time around.

When it comes to more of the greater struggle at the center of Dying Light 2, Techland also talked more about the factions that are vouching for control within this zombified universe. Three different factions known as the Peacekeepers, Survivors, and Renegades are present within the game. The Peacekeepers are more akin to a military group and are trying to rid the world of zombies. Conversely, the Survivors are simply a group of normal folks just trying to, well, survive. And the Renegades, as you may have guessed from the name, are more vicious and serve as the antagonists.

Dying Light 2 still doesn't have a specific release date, but Techland is aiming to launch it at some point later on in 2021. When it does finally drop, it will be coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC platforms.

Are you still excited to get your hands on Dying Light 2? And when do you think the game will actually end up releasing?

