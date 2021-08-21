Dying Light Developer Job Listing Hints at Next Game

✖

Dying Light 2 is set to finally release this December via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. That said, it looks like Polish developer Techland is already working on its next game, and it sounds like it could be Dying Light 3. The first Dying Light game was released all the way back in 2015, however, despite this, it continues to be supported with content. You'd assume Dying Light 2 will get a similar treatment if it performs well. If this happens though, support will happen in conjunction with the development of a new game, much like the support of the first game has happened while most of Techland works on the sequel.

Scuttlebutt about a new game from Techland comes straight from several job listings from the official Techland website. These job listings don't divulge a ton of salient details, but they do confirm Techland is, at the very least, gearing up for its "next big title," which like Dying Light and Dying Light 2, will be a "AAA project."

Beyond this, one job listing mentions “familiarity with the difference between the narrative and the gameplay layer in open-world action RPG games," suggesting the game will be an open-world action RPG, which sounds an awful lot like Dying Light 3.

The third and final interesting tidbit shared by the job listings is the mention of "Unreal Engine." Why is this interesting? Because neither Dying Light nor Dying Light 2 -- which run on different engines -- are running on any iteration of Unreal Engine.

For now, take everything here with a grain of salt as it's information derived from job listings. That said, if Techland provides any type of comment with further details or clarification, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things Dying Light and all things gaming -- including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors, and all of the latest leaks -- click here. As always, feel free to hit the comments section with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you want to see from Techland after Dying Light 2?

H/T, Exputer.