Dying Light 2 Announces Walking Dead Crossover

Dying Light 2 developer Techland has announced a new crossover event centered on The Walking Dead. Unfortunately, no actual information has been revealed about the event, when it will take place, or what it might entail. As of this writing, the only thing that we do know is that players will have to "survive, scavenge, and slay the undead like never before." A promotional image showing a grave marker for Alberto was shared via the game's Twitter account, and features artwork in a style inspired by the comic art of Tony Moore and Charlie Adlard.

The promotional image from Techland and Skybound Games can be found below.

(Photo: Tchland, Skybound Games)

Sometimes video game crossovers don't make a lot of sense, but Dying Light 2 and The Walking Dead seems like a perfect fit! Both franchises revolve around the zombie apocalypse, and the human monsters that are sometimes scarier. There are a lot of cool ways that the game could offer content based on either The Walking Dead live-action shows, or the comics that inspired them, but there's simply no way of knowing what to expect just yet. Hopefully Techland and Skybound Games won't keep fans waiting too long on additional details!

Dying Light 2: Stay Human released last year on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms. The survival horror sequel takes place more than two decades after the original Dying Light, and puts players in the role of new protagonist Aiden Caldwell. While combat plays a big role in the game, so does parkour, which players will use to navigate the open-world city of Villedor. The Dying Light games have earned themselves a passionate audience over the last eight years, and it already seems like a lot of those fans are excited to see what this new crossover has to offer. For fans of The Walking Dead that have never experience the game or its predecessor, the event could be the perfect excuse to do just that!

