Dynasty Warriors 9 DLC Makes NPCs Playable, Plus Official Opening Movie Revealed

For long-time fans of the Dynasty Warriors franchise, chances are there were a few NPCs that you’d like to learn more of – or even get the chance to play as. Turns out, our time is now because Dynasty Warriors 9 will have DLC that does just that, thanks to an announcement during a celebrity livestream.

The Additional Scenario Pack DLC allows players to take on the role of Xiahouji, Dong Bai, Hua, Xiong, and Yuan Shu with new scenarios and new stories to experience. That’s not the only DLC that Koei Tecmo. Below is the full list of DLC announcements that the company revealed during their stream:

Additional Scenario Pack – 2400 yen + tax

The 4 NPCs (Xiahouji, Dong Bai, Hua Xiong, Yuan Shu) will become playable

Each character will have their own scenario, event, & actions

Additional Weapon Pack – 1200 yen + tax

Adds 3 new weapon types with new actions

Adds 3 top-level weapon models

Hideaway House Customization Pack – 800 yen + tax

Adds a new scenario to obtain house exterior & furniture

Adds 10 new furniture models that can be placed inside the house

Adds 5 models to change house exterior & interior

In addition to the above individual packs, a Season Pass will also be available for 3000 yen, plus tax. Bonuses are also provided, including crafting materials used in-game.

Dynasty Warriors 9 will be releasing in Japan and East Asia on February 8th, with a North America and Europe release dropping on February 13th. Need even more Dynasty Warriors in your life? Check out the official opening movie at the top of this article!

“In Dynasty Warriors 9, you will experience an immersive open world adventure featuring the signature “One Versus Thousands” style action in the series’ most ambitious entry to date. The players will explore China as it existed when feudal warlords vied for dominance over the land – the waning days of the Han dynasty and emergence of the Three Kingdoms era. Setting out to complete various objectives, players will utilize an unprecedented world map to navigate and traverse a variety of different landscapes ranging from vast plains to snow-covered peaks presented with dynamic day/night and weather cycles. The players can explore these impressive environments and engage with the surroundings to gain an upper hand in battle.”