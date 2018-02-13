Dynasty Warriors 9 Launch Trailer Shows the Glory of Open-World

Dynasty Warriors 9 is available now and to mark the franchise’s first entry into the realm of open-world gaming, a launch trailer has arrived to show off just how glorious it is with some of our favourite characters.

Familiar faces make it onto the battlefield once more while the video above also showcases many of the new mechanics implemented to accompany the expanded open-world. Battle, scaling up walls, traversing open lands on a trusty mounts – it’s all there to get fans of the long-standing series from Koei Tecmo hyped. We also get a look at some of the more beautiful aspects of the different environments seen in-game, with the ‘one vs thousands’ action taking center stage.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“For the first time in the series, the expansive land of China is shown on a single map with the introduction of an open world format for diverse progression through the game. The ‘one vs. thousands’ exhilarating action of the Warriors series and the beloved characters from the Romance of the Three Kingdoms tale are carried over, but the freedom through an open world stage provides a brand new Warriors experience.”

Snow capped mountains, deserts – total freedom. It’s all there with the recently released Dynasty Warriors 9 making February and even better time for gamers to fully immerse themselves in a new story.

Dynasty Warriors 9 was released in Japan on February 8th, exclusively for PS4 and is now available in the west on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more about the title:

“For the first time in the series, the expansive land of China is shown on a single map with the introduction of an open world format for diverse progression through the game. The ‘one vs thousands’ exhilarating action of the Warriors series and the beloved characters from the Romance of the Three Kingdoms tale are carried over, but the freedom through an open world stage provides a brand new Warriors experience.

The map is displayed with beautiful graphics and features many different regions of China such as snow plains, jungles and deserts which reflect the passage of time and changing climate. Key cities and checkpoints, such as Luoyang and Hulao Gate, and landmarks such as the Yellow River and Mt. Song, are replicated, allowing for deeper immersion into the game world.”