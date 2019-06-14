ComicBook.com’s Favorite Games of E3 2019

E3 2019 is over, and while it wasn’t as memorable as previous years, it still came packing big announcements, big reveals, and some incredible looking games. While there was no Sony this year, between Microsoft, Nintendo, Ubisoft, Square Enix, and EA, there were plenty of PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch games to be excited about.

So, who won? Well, that’s a difficult question to answer, but we do know what games left the biggest impression on us. From remakes to sequels to brand-new IP, E3 2019 had a little bit of it all. That said, here are our favorite games from the show.

Of course, it’s important to remember that these are simply our favorite games, and thus there’s a good chance your list may look completely different. Whatever the case, feel free to share it with us in the comments section!

Rollin Bishop (Editor)

Final Fantasy VII Remastered:

Final Fantasy VIII is the really the RPG that started it all for me. I’d played some handful of them before, but nothing really stuck with me like FF8. The fact that it had remained absent from Square Enix’s remastered lineup was a sore point — whenever new ports to Switch and the like were announced, I’d inevitably have to grouse about the lack of FF8. This E3, my prayers were finally answered, and while FFVII Remake is going to be an instant buy, it was FFVIII Remastered that surprised and delighted me.

Baldur’s Gate 3

It’s been so, so long since the last Baldur’s Gate, and while the franchise was one I was always aware of, but never played, its sister franchise, Icewind Dale, was one I spent hours and hours with in my teens. Larian Studios seems like a fine developer to continue the legacy of Black Isle Studios.

Watch Dogs Legion

Prior to this week, Watch Dogs would likely have ranked at #1 for Franchises Rollin’s Least Likely to Ever Play. But the announcement made this game looks entirely apart from the rest, and Clint Hocking is a name I trust to get “procedurally generated madness” correct. Plus, you know, Helen.

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Link’s Awakening tops my personal Zelda rankings, and the new redesign looks cuter than ever. It captures everything I loved about the original while updating it without losing any charm. It looks to be a different, but equally valuable experience. I can’t wait.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

It’s a new Animal Crossing. Do I really need to explain any further?

Tyler Fischer (Staff Writer)

Cyberpunk 2077:

What can be said about Cyberpunk 2077 that hasn’t been said a trillion times by everyone who has seen even a single trailer of it? Since the game was first announced back in 2012, I’ve been itching to play it. CD Projekt Red set a new bar for open-world games back in 2015 with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and it looks poised to do it again with Cyberpunk 2077. Going into E3 2019, I didn’t think there was anything CD Projekt Red could show or say about the game that could get more excited than I already was, then it revealed that Keanu Reeves is going to be in the game. If you aren’t excited for Cyberpunk 2077 at this point, you should check your pulse.

Final Fantasy VII Remake:

Remaking an RPG classic like Final Fantasy VII is no easy task. And everything up until E3 2019 didn’t have me confident Square Enix was going to be able to pull it off. Then on Monday we finally got to see the remake in action, and it was everything you could hope for. Not only does it look like the faithful, meticulous remake that the game deserves, but Square Enix is making some smart changes and tweaks to modernize the 1997 classic. It’s been a long time coming, but it looks like it will be worth the wait.

Dying Light 2:

The first Dying Light 2 is one of the most understated games of this entire generation. And Dying Light 2 looks like it’s going to still manage to be lightyears better. The sequel from Techland was a standout at E3 2018, and it continues to look ambitious, well-realized, and an improvement on its predecessor in every measurable way.

The Outer Worlds:

A conspiracy-fueled Fallout game set in space from the developers of Fallout: New Vegas. There’s not many sale pitches better than that. If you can’t tell from my list, I like role-playing games. The Outer Worlds may not have the huge budget other narrative-driven role-playing games have, but Obsidian is one of the best in the business. You know what you’re going to get from an Obsidian joint: a great story, memorable, zany characters, and a well-realized world. Oh, and did I mention it’s Fallout in space?

Planet Zoo:

I grew up playing an unhealthy amount of Zoo Tycoon. And for the time, they were great simulation games, but more often than not my imagination would wander as I imagined how much better they could be. Planet Zoo looks like the game I always imagined. It’s beautiful, it’s highly detailed, its systems sound intricate, and it even has realistic poop physics. It’s literally pulled straight from my childhood dreams.

Tanner Dedmon (Staff Writer)

Gears 5:

My Xbox One has admittedly not been getting as much attention as other platforms in the past year or so, but if there’s one series that’ll get me to resub to Xbox Live and dust that console off, it’s Gears of War. Seeing the new Escape mode was neat, and I appreciated the way the trailer tied into the new Gears of War: Hivebusters comic series, though I do wish we’d seen more of the actual multiplayer mode or campaign. Microsoft can withhold all gameplay if they want for all I care though, because come September 10th, it’ll be time to rev up those Lancers again.

Elden Ring

No game should be bought blindly based on the people creating it, nor do I think anyone should be pre-ordering games before they know enough about them, though even then I wouldn’t advise it. That said, FromSoftware has proven itself to be a company that’d have to do something quite off-putting to dissuade me from picking up their latest release. From what we know about Elden Ring, it’s and open-world version of Dark Souls with more fantastical elements to it, and that’s about all I need to know. The fact that George R.R. Martin is working on the game just sweetens the deal.

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is a game I’m tentatively excited for, and nostalgia seems to be a major factor in that anticipation. The story of Goku and Dragon Ball Z has been repackaged and retold countless times through more than one genre, but there’s something to be said about a journey that still gives you goosebumps even after you’ve experienced it over and over. Dragon Ball Z has some of the most unforgettable characters in the entire Dragon Ball universe, and being able to see them all again through Goku’s perspective in a world that gives you the freedom Kakarot offers is an attractive offer.

GhostWire: Tokyo

Both The Evil Within and its sequel are outstanding horror games that got excellent reviews though still don’t feel as though they’ve been talked about enough. While a third game in the series would’ve been a welcome surprise, Tango Gameworks took a different route by unveiling GhostWire: Tokyo, a new IP that rocked Bethesda’s showcase with a powerful trailer? It’s got occult forces, a protagonist with a bow and mysterious abilities, and some stunning graphics judging from what we’ve seen in the teaser. It remains to be seen how far down the horror path it’ll travel, but I’m here for whatever GhostWire: Tokyo ends up being.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Fire Emblem: Three Houses is a game that we won’t have to wait much longer to see, and that’s a wonderful thing to be able to say because I about can’t wait for it anymore. Nintendo and Intelligent Systems are trying something new with Three Houses by changing up the way you promote your characters, move about the world when outside of combat, and how you align yourself with a group. Fire Emblem is a beloved series, so while people might be hesitant to embrace some of these changes, Three Houses looks to have the same tactical gameplay with consequences looming over any wrong or risky move. It looks fantastic, but we’ll know for sure in July.

Eric Garrett (Staff Writer)

Cyberpunk 2077:

I’ve been excited about CD Projekt Red’s take on Night City since they first announced it back in 2012. When the first trailer popped up that following year, I needed the game, but then the silence came. Luckily, those dark times are over with now and we even have a release date. The cinematic trailer revealed this year is the best one yet, and I can’t wait to see the gameplay demo that was shown behind closed door. Seven years later and this game remains at the top of my list. Plus, Keanu Reeves is in it.

Ghostwire: Tokyo:

This was easily one of the standout titles revealed during this year’s event. The premise seems incredibly intriguing, and I have always been drawn to the more eerie, adventurous side of gaming. When it comes to Ghostwire: Tokyo, I am not sure if I am more worried about the reason why human disappearing, or if I am going to protect every dog that is left behind. Either way, while I would have loved to see Tango reveal The Evil Within 3, I was pleasantly surprised to see them take a new direction with their next title.

Deathloop:

Another game to be revealed during Bethesda’s presser, but one that definitely caught my attention. The trailer itself is well made visually with great music, and it gets the point across fairly clearly. Two assassins battling it out in a seemingly endless cycle, with one of them wanting out and the other wanting to remain. With Arkane Studios behind the wheel, this is sure to be a fun time for players.

Final Fantasy VII Remake:

FFVII was my childhood, much like a bounty of other gamers. While this may be a nostalgia-fueled adventure for me, the remake looks incredible, both visually and gameplay-wise. Remakes are definitely a gamble, but with all of the time put into this one on Square Enix’s side, and what was shown during their presser, it is safe to say that this is going to be a hit for both newcomers and veterans of the series.

Empire of Sin:

The thought of an Xcom-style strategy game set in prohibition-era Chicago sounds wild, intriguing, and ridiculous all at the same time. However, what was shown in the announcement trailer appeals to me in ways that other strategy games can’t seem to do. Whether that’s because it’s based in 1920s Chicago, or the overall look of it, or that it is being developed by Romero Games and Paradox Interactive is beyond me, but I sure am excited to get my hands on it.

Christian Hoffer (Resident Pokemon Expert)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2:

I loved the world of Breath of the Wild and was wistfully disappointed that, like most Zelda games, that we’d probably never get to revisit it. So – I was insanely excited to find out that a Breath of the Wild sequel was in development and that it seems to have ties with Twilight Princess, another fantastic Zelda game. I can’t wait to see how they expand on Breath of the Wild and build out an already huge world and mythology.

Pokemon Sword & Shield:

Although the news that not every Pokemon would be available in Pokemon Sword & Shield was disappointing, this still looks like the best Pokemon game we’ve had in a long long time. Yamper is an amazing Pokemon, the Wild Area looks fantastic, and the UI seems like a big step up from previous games. This will be a great Pokemon game and I can’t wait to dig in later this year.

Baldur’s Gate 3:

I’m a D&D nut, so I’m pumped to get to return to the dark city of Baldur’s Gate. Larian Studios is the perfect developer for Baldur’s Gate and I’m glad that they’re incorporating D&D’s 5th Edition rules into the new game. Plus mind flayers are one of my favorite bad guys, and it’s long past time for a wider audience to experience them in all of their terrifying glory.

Final Fantasy VII Remake:

I was skeptical about a Final Fantasy 7 “remake,” but the gameplay of the remake simply blew me away. Not only does the game look stunning, I also loved how they rebuilt the game around a new hybrid real-time/turn-based system. Final Fantasy 7 was one of my favorite FF games, and I’m looking forward to what other surprises they have in store with this brand new version of this classic game.

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening:

Breath of the Wild 2 wasn’t the only Zelda game shown at E3 – Nintendo also gave us an extended look at their Link’s Awakening remake. This game looks absolutely adorable and gorgeous, plus it’s a great reminder that the Zelda franchise can innovate in ways other than making a huge open world.