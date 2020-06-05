EA Play 2020 Postponed

✖

Electronic Arts has announced that its E3-style showcase EA Play 2020 has been postponed to later in the month due to the ongoing protests in the United States and around the world over the death of George Floyd, police brutality, and racism. Previously, the event was planned to go down next week on June 11. Now, it will happen a week later on June 18 at 7 p.m EDT.

"With the important conversations taking place and important voices being heard around the world right now, we're moving our time to come together in play," said EA in an official statement.

For those that don't know: EA Play is an annual event and is essentially Electronic Art's take on an E3 press conference. This year's event was expected to feature, Apex Legends, Madden NFL 21, FIFA 21, and the myriad of titles you expect from EA on a regular basis. Meanwhile, titles like Mass Effect Trilogy Remastered, Dragon Age 4, Battlefield 6, a new Star Wars game, and more were also rumored to be in a position to make an appearance.

As you would expect, many have come out in support of the announcement, while others have suggested the company needs to do more.

EA Play is scheduled to go down on June 18. As we wait to see more of what EA has cooking, be sure to leave a comment or two or three letting us know what you think will be shown at this year's EA Play.

