EA Sports College Football Releasing in 2024

EA Sports College Football is slated to release next year, confirms EA. One of the most beloved sports franchises out there has been missing in action for a decade now. The NCAA Football series was one of the crown jewels in EA Sports' rich lineup of franchises. It was a strong compliment to the likes of Madden and despite the fact they're both football games from the same franchise, there were some major differences that had some preferring NCAA to Madden. Sadly, due to issues surrounding rights of college athletes and teams, the series was put on ice. Now, it's making a return in the form of EA Sports College Football, a game that has been in the works for a number of years.

We got a tiny update on it earlier this month with EA saying that it's making great progress on the game. There have been some reports of licensing issues with players, but it seems like EA is committed to getting the game out sooner rather than later. EA confirmed to On3 that it plans to release EA Sports College Football next summer. Some fans hoped to see the game out this year, but unfortunately, they'll have to wait just a bit longer to get their hands on it.

"We're incredibly excited to bring back an authentic college football experience for fans and athletes that have shown such passion for the franchise, and we're looking forward to delivering it in Summer 2024," said an EA spokesperson.

It's unclear if EA will annualize College Football, but it seems likely it would want to capitalize on the momentum like it has with Madden, FIFA, and NHL. If that's the case, hopefully that means college football video games will be back for years to come without interruption. We have yet to see our first look at the game and it will likely be a bit before we get another taste of that, but there have been no shortage of rumors that paint a decent picture of what the game may look like.

