EA Sports College Football Reportedly Plans to Make Dynasty Its "Flagship Mode"

After yesterday's revelation that EA Sports College Football will have official player likenesses when it launches next summer, we've received another tidbit of news that will be very exciting for fans of the old NCAA Football series. With most sports games focusing so heavily on Ultimate Team-like modes in recent years, many were worried EA's college game would do the same. However, a new report suggests that the team is planning to make Dynasty Mode the game's "flagship mode." If that proves to be true, it'll likely be a very popular direction for EA Sports to take.

The news was first spotted by IGN and comes courtesy of Matt Brown from Extra Points, an e-mail newsletter focused on "the business of college athletics." Brown says that his contacts within EA are telling him that there is "a LOT of energy" behind Dynasty Mode at this stage of development. Obviously, things could change over the next year, but this is great news for players who have been begging for the series to return for a decade.

Perhaps of interest to fans of the game:



EA Sources told me again that the "flagship game mode for EA Sports College Football is Dynasty Mode." This is where a LOT of the energy is being spent on development right now. They want to get that mode right. — Matt Brown (@MattBrownEP) May 17, 2023

If you haven't played the old NCAA Football news in a bit, Dynasty Mode essentially lets you run your own college football program. That means everything from the on-field product to off-season recruiting. It was the de facto mode for years, as players loved taking a program that's been living in obscurity and turning them into a perennial championship contender. In fact, the mode is so popular, you still see program rebuilds doing solid numbers on YouTube 10 years after the last game came out. Had EA Sports not included it or left it to the wayside, it likely would have lost quite a few potential players.

Considering how much of an afterthought Franchise Mode has been in recent Maddens, that felt like a real possibility. After all, it's more difficult to make extra money on microtransactions in a purely single-player mode. That isn't to say that EA Sports College Football won't have its own version of Ultimate Team, but this apparent commitment to Dynasty is a great sign.