EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for Centurions Attacking Mid Evolution Upgrade

On November 3, developer Electronic Arts released Centurions Team 2 into packs, Objectives, and Squad Building Challenges. Alongside all of the new players, EA Sports FC 24 fans also have a new Evolution to consider. The Centurions Attacking Mid Evo gives players the option to take a low-rated midfielder and turn them into a maestro; however, it comes at a pretty steep cost. Like last week's paid Centurions Evolution, this one will cost you 150,000 Coins or 2,000 FC Points. That is definitely not cheap, so you'll want to take a long think to see if it's worth it for your team. Below is a look at exactly what you need to keep in mind when deciding and some of the best options available in EA Sports FC 24.

What is the Centurions Attacking Mid Evolution in EAFC 24?

Again, this Evolution requires you to drop a significant monetary investment to even start, so you might consider skipping it. That said, it does let you add three new PlayStyles to a player, so if that money is burning a hole in your digital or real-life pocket, it might be worth it for you. Here are the requirements you'll need to keep in mind if you do take on this Evolution:

Max Overall: 83

Max Pace: 82

Max Shooting: 82

Max Dribbling: 85

Max Defending: 70

Position: CAM

Number of PlayStyles: Max 7

Once you complete all of the Objectives, you'll earn +4 Overall, +6 Pace, +6 Shooting, +6 Pace, +6 Dribbling, +1 Weak Foot, and add the Incisive Pass, Pinged Pass, and Long Ball Pass PlayStyles.

The Best Players for EAFC 24 Centurions Attacking Mid Evolution

As usual, there are a ton of options for this Evolution, but a few stand out. Here are the best options as well as a breakdown of why they could make a case for your squad:

Lucas Paqueta – West Ham

Kai Havertz – Arsenal

Kangin Lee (TOTW) – PSG

Ella Toone – Manchester United

Jonas Hofmann – Bayer Leverkusen

Brahim Diaz – Real Madrid

Starting with the Premier League, you have two solid options. Paqueta is a little slow, but does become a five-star Weak Foot, five-star Skill Move player with the upgrade. Havertz is only really an option if you used your FUT Founders Evolution on him to start the year. He's fine without that first upgrade, but Paqueta is the pick if you don't already have an upgraded Havertz.

Kangin Lee will require a bigger investment because you'll need his Team of the Week card, but it's not a bad upgrade for the PSG midfielder. Plus, you can use him and Tottenham's Heung-min Son to link Ligue 1 to the Premier League, if you want. Hofmann is probably the best option in the Bundesliga, though TOTW Alassane Plea is worth a look. Brahim Diaz looks to be a good option in La Liga, getting 90 Dribbing to pair with his five-star Weak Foot.

That said, the best pick of the bunch is likely Toone. She will have nine PlayStyles once you finish the objective, great stats across the board for the CAM position, and five-star skill moves from some extra flair. Speaking of flair, that's her PlayStyle+, meaning she's going to be incredibly fun to control with the ball at her feet.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Attacking Mid Evolution expires on December 1.