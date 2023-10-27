EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for Centurions Box-to-Box Midfielder Evolution Upgrade

October 27 brought a brand-new promo team to EA Sports FC 24. The Centurions promo has added several new cards for players who have accumulated at least 100 appearances for their club. While those players in packs are in high demand, EA also dropped a new Evolution upgrade that you'll definitely want to consider doing. The Box-to-Box Midfielder Evolution might be the strongest one we've seen so far, but it also comes at a steep cost. You'll need to spend either 150,000 Coins or 2,000 FC Points to start this Evolution in EA Sports FC 24. That's the biggest cost we've seen this year, so you'll want to make sure you're using the best players if you decide to take this one on.

What is the Centurions Box-to-Box Midfielder Evolution in EAFC 24?

(Photo: EA Sports)

Again, this is a costly Evolution. If you're not rolling in Coins, it might not be worth your money. That said, if you do decide to complete it, you'll be able to create a dominating midfielder for your club. Here are the requirements you'll need to keep in mind if you decide to go through with it.

Max Overall: 84

Max Pace: 89

Max Shooting: 81

Max Defense: 82

Max Physical: 82

Position: CM

Number of PlayStyles: Max 7

Once you complete all of the Objectives, you'll earn +3 Overall, +3 Shooting, +3 Dribbling, +3 Physical, +3 Pace, +3 Passing, +3 Defending, and the Relentless, Bruiser, and Pinged Pass PlayStyles. Plus, your players Attacking and Defending Work Rates will go up to High.

The Best Midfielders for the EAFC 24 Centurions Box-to-Box Evolution

Of course, countless players fit the bill for this Evolution, but since you're spending a good chunk of change on it, you'll want to pick the best one. Below, you'll find a list of some of the best picks from each league, as well as a reasoning for why they're so popular:

Marcos Llorente – Atletico Madrid

Aurelien Tchouameni – Real Madrid

Eduardo Camavinga – Real Madrid

Crystal Dunn – Portland Timbers

Renato Sanches – Roma

Bruno Guimaraes – Newcastle United

Warren Zaire-Emery – PSG

Let's start with the pick that you're going to see most players take, Marcos Llorente. He has long been an incredibly popular player in EAFC because of his positional versatility and that doesn't change here. He can play RM, CM, RB, and RW, and this boost gets all of his important stats to 80+ while bringing his Pace to 92. In short, he's a monster and might be worth the investment, especially if you're running a La Liga side. Tchouameni and Camavinga are in the same league and decent choices, but Llorente laps them in most categories.

Outside of those three, you might consider Crystal Dunn. As an American, she links easily to several other women in the game and her Pace/Dribbling combo makes her a great option if you need someone to pull the strings in midfield. Serie A teams will probably want to look at Renato Sanches as a do-everything player, though AC Milan's Ismael Bennacer isn't a bad option either.

Premier League teams could go with Bruno Guimaraes for his Brazil links, though if you've already Evolved either Kobbie Mainoo or Jean-Ricner Bellegarde with previous Evolutions, they'd make great candidates too. Finally, if you haven't done the Trailblazer Interceptor Evolution, Ligue 1 teams should consider Warren Zaire-Emery as a player that they can continue to build into a force for PSG.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Centurions Box-to-Box Midfielder Evolution expires on November 24.