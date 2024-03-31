EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for the Club 99: Shooting Evolution

These are the best players to use the Club 99: Shooting Evolution on in EA FC 24.

Recently, EA Sports FC 24 kicked off a brand-new promotion in Ultimate Team. The Golazo event gives Heroes and Icons boosted cards for players to earn or buy, but doesn't include any modern-day players. Fortunately, the developers at Electronic Arts aren't leaving those modern players without anything for the next week. The team has implemented a new Evolution that appears destined to become a series of Evos. The Club 99: Shooting Evolution, lets players take one of their low-rated cards and give them a massive shooting boost, alongside a few nice PlayStyles. Below, you'll find a full breakdown of the Club 99: Shooting Evolution and a list of the best players to use it on in EA Sports FC 24.

What is the EAFC 24 Club 99: Shooting Evolution?

(Photo: EA Sports)

Unfortunately, this Evolution isn't free. You'll need to drop either 75,000 Coins or 350 FC Points. That's not a massive investment, but it might not be worth the money if you're strapped for cash. Here are the requirements you'll need to keep in mind:

Max Overall: 86

Max Pace: 90

Min Shooting: 75

Max Dribbling: 90

Max Defending: 70

Max PlayStyles: 7

Max PlayStyles+: 1

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you'll earn +25 Shooting, the Chip Shot, Trivela, and Power Shot PlayStyles, and the Finesse Shot PlayStyles+.

The Best Players for the Club 99: Evolution Evolution

This is a bit of a strange Evolution because you're only boosting a player's shooting. That means you need to find a player with solid stats in other areas. Because of that, you'll likely want to target speedy players, though there is one slower option that we couldn't pass up. Here's the list of the best options:

Cristiano Ronaldo – Al Nassr

Melissa Kossler – Hoffenheim

Marcus Rashford – Manchester United

Rodrygo – Real Madrid

Before diving into the players above, there are so many solid options via Special cards, but many of those will cost you quite a bit on the market. The players on our list are all Gold cards, making them easy to grab. It's worth looking through the Evolution before taking it on to see if you have anyone in your club that works better.

That said, Ronaldo with 99 shooting is going to be a blast in front of the net. The Portuguese legend isn't the fastest player, but stick him at the top of the box and he'll be deadly. The other three players have much more pace, making them better options if you need a burner up top or on the wing. Rodrygo is probably the best of the bunch given his positional flexibility and 4-star/4-star Weak Foot and Skill Moves combo.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Club 99: Shooting Evolution expires on April 28th.