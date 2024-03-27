EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for Radioactive Dynamo Evolution

EA Sports FC 24 is winding down its Ultimate Birthday celebration in Ultimate Team, but there are still a few more surprise presents for players before it goes away. The developers at Electronic Arts have dropped two new Evolutions, giving players the opportunity to take one of their lower-rated cards and boost them up to 90 OVR. That's a massive boost, no matter how you slice it, and the Radioactive Dynamo Evolution in EA Sports FC 24 lets you target anyone who doesn't make their living in the center of the pitch. Below, you'll find a full breakdown of the Radioactive Dynamo Evolution and a list of the best players to use it on in EA Sports FC 24.

What is the EAFC 24 Radioactive Dynamo Evolution?

(Photo: EA Sports)

This Evolution is completely free, making it something everyone should do even if you're not going to use the player in your main team. That said, with how large this boost is if you're a fan of a low-rated player, this upgrade is perfect for you. Here are the requirements you'll need to keep in mind:

Max Overall: 74

Max Pace: 80

Max Shooting: 64

Max Dribbling: 78

Max Physical: 79

Position Must Not Be: CM

Max PlayStyles+: 0

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you'll earn +16 Overall, +12 Pace, +13 Passing, +16 Dribbling, +8 Defending, +10 Physical, +15 Shooting, +4 Skill Moves, and the First Touch and Technical PlayStyles+.

The Best Players for the Radioactive Dynamo Evolution

Again, the best thing to do with this is to pick a low-rated player from your favorite team and boost them. Some of these players can make a lineup, but we're barrelling toward Team of the Season and all the upgrades that come with it. That said, here's the list of the best options:

Georges Mikautadze – FC Metz

Joao Pedro – Brighton

Ivan Alejo – Cadiz

Nani – Demirspor

Jean Luc Dompe – Hamburger SV

Mikautadze and Joao Pedro are fun options who slot in at striker. Joao Pedro can also flex to CAM, but his passing will probably let you down in that position. The Metz man is probably the better option of the two because he has better pace and shooting, but Pedro's links are among the best in the world.

Alejo and Dompe are classic wingers. They have pace to burn, great dribbling, and decent enough passing to whip a ball into your strikers. Dompe does play in the Bundesliga's second division, which means he doesn't have the best links, but he is French, so it's not too tough to get him into a squad.

Finally, Nani is a great option for vibes. If you're a long-time EA FC player, you'll remember the glory days of the Portuguese winger and this card brings us back to that. Sure, his pace isn't great, but a Nani with five-star skill moves and a weak foot will never be a card we don't want in our lineup.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Radioactive Dynamo Evolution expires on April 22nd.