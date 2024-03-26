EA Sports FC 24 Golazo: Leaked Players, Release Date

EA Sports FC 24 has spent the last two weeks celebrating the Ultimate Birthday, its annual promo remembering the first year that Ultimate Team was added to the game. Of course, the promo train rarely stops in EA FC 24, and leaks have started to drop teasing this week's promotion. If you're a fan of the many Icons and Heroes in EA Sports FC 24, it looks like the Golazo team will be perfect for you. Below, you'll find a full breakdown of all of the leaked players for the Golazo promo in EA Sports FC 24 and the supposed release date for the event.

EAFC Golazo Leaked Players

Golazo promo can be a huge W😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/MbjoQdHNKh — Fut Sheriff (@FutSheriff) March 25, 2024

These leaks come from FUT Sheriff and FIFATradingRomania on Twitter. The two accounts have built up a solid reputation in the EA Sports FC 24 community during the last few years. Of course, you'll still want to take these leaks with a hefty grain of salt. Sheriff, in particular, is generally solid but has had a few mishaps over the years, so don't assume anything. It's also worth noting that it appears this promo will be heavily focused on Icons and Heroes. As of this writing, the leakers believe the Golazo team won't include any modern players, but that could change in the coming days. Here are the currently leaked players:

Leaked Golazo Icons

Johan Cruyff – Netherlands

Leaked Golazo Heroes

David Ginola – Ligue 1 (France)

Saeed Al-Owairan – Saudi Pro League (Saudi Arabia)

This is only the beginning of the leaks for the Golazo promo. As mentioned above, Electronic Arts may add a few modern players to the Golazo squad. Plus, there will be several more Icons and Heroes added to the roster over the next few days. It's also worth noting that EA often holds back players for Objectives and Squad-Building Challenges. In fact, there are rumors that the Al-Owairan card will be available through an SBC. Finally, EA has been holding back a few cards for a mini-release on the Sunday following the start of the promo. In short, this list will continue to morph, and don't be surprised if some of the players listed above aren't available on day one. We will keep the list above updated as more players are added.

EA Sports FC 24 Golazo Start Date

The Golazo promo will start on March 29th at 1 p.m. ET. That's when the second Ultimate Birthday team leaves the game and generally when EA starts new promos in Ultimate Team. As it does most weeks, Electronic Arts will likely drop a new loading screen in the coming days letting us know when to expect the promo and a hint of who might be coming.

