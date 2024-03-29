EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for Heroic Chronicles Evolution

EA Sports FC 24 kicked off a brand-new promo today with Golazo Team 1. Unlike most promotions, this one is focused on players from the past. The new team is full of Icons and Heroes who will make most teams if you're able to pull one of them from a pack. Even the lower-rated players in the Golazo promo are worth picking up because the latest Evolution lets you give one of them. The Heroic Chronicles Evolution can only be used on Golazo Heroes, so your choices are limited. However, there are still a few fun options. Below, you'll find a full breakdown of the Evolution and a list of the best players to use it on in EA Sports FC 24.

What is the EAFC 24 Heroic Chronicles Evolution?

(Photo: EA Sports FC 24)

Fortunately, this Evolution is free. That's key because these cards are going to run you a nice chunk of Coins on the market. Here are the requirements you'll need to keep in mind:

Max Overall: 90

Max Pace: 90

Position: Golazo Hero

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you'll earn +1 Overall, +4 Passing, +4 Physical, and +3 Pace

The Best Players for the Heroic Chronicles Evolution

Because this is only a +1 Overall boost, it's probably not worth running out and purchasing a Golazo Hero. That said, there is going to be a second team, so you might want to wait until next Friday to see what EA adds. Here's the list of the best options:

Peter Crouch – England

Enzo Francescoli – Uruguay

Dimitar Berbatov – Bulgaria

Clint Dempsey – USA

Jurgen Kohler – Germany

Because the boost is so minimal, don't expect to see a major upgrade for any of these players. The three strikers are probably the best options because that slight pace boost gives them the speed to get in behind your opponent's backline. Crouch has the highest shooting of the trio and stands at a whopping 6'7, making him a massive target for crosses, but you can't go wrong with any of them.

Meanwhile, Dempsey is a fun option if you need a CAM. His speed probably isn't fast enough to make him reliable on the wings, but he's great in the middle of the pitch. Finally, Kohler gets up to 85 Pace. That's more than solid for a big center-back.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Heroic Chronicle expires on April 12th.