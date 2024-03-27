EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for Radioactive Precision Evolution

Ultimate Birthday is coming to an end in EA Sports FC 24. However, that doesn't mean the developers at Electronic Arts aren't going out with a bang. While there aren't any new Ultimate Birthday cards in packs, the team did drop a few new Evolutions. Radioactive Precision is one of these, and it lets players target a low-rated midfielder in EA Sports FC 24 and boost them up to 90 OVR. That's a major boost, so you'll want to take advantage. Below, you'll find a full breakdown of the Evolution and a list of the best players to use it on in EA Sports FC 24.

What is the EAFC 24 Radioactive Precision Evolution?

(Photo: EA Sports FC 24)

The good news is that this Evolution is completely free. Even if you don't have a card you want to use, you might as well complete the Evo to get cheap fodder. Here are the requirements you'll need to keep in mind:

Max Overall: 74

Max Pace: 80

Max Physical: 82

Position: CM



Max PlayStyles+: 0

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you'll earn +16 Overall, +10 Pace, +15 Shooting, +13 Passing, +14 Dribbling, +10 Defending, +12 Physical, +5 Weak Foot, and the Incisive Pass and Intercept PlayStyles+.

The Best Players for the Radioactive Precision Evolution

With Team of the Season coming up relatively soon, it's unlikely these players will stay in your lineup for too long. That said, there are several great players to choose from. Here's the list of the best options:

Warren Zaire-Emery – PSG

Adrien Tameze – Torino

Szymon Zurkowski – Empoli

Fabio Carvalho – RB Leipzig

Lewis Ferguson – Bologna



Zaire-Emery has been a fan-favorite Evolution option all year, so it's no surprise to see him. The PSG youth will down the middle of the field relatively easily. Tameze is a fellow Frenchman, though he's likely better suited to sitting back on defense. With his pace, Tameze can absolutely get forward into the attack, but his defense is the best among the players listed above.

Zurkowski, Carvalho, and Ferguson are all more suited for getting forward, though Zurkowski is probably the best string-puller among the trio. If you're looking for a CAM, he's your best bet. Carvalho has the added flexibility of being able to flex to the wing and has the Portuguese links. Either way, all three are solid options if the two Frenchmen don't work for you.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Radioactive Precision expires on April 22nd.