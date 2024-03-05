EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for Golden Glow Up Evolution Upgrade

One of the best additions developer Electronic Arts made to EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team is Evolutions. This feature lets players take low-rated cards and evolve them into studs by completing various objectives. Every once in a while, EA Sports FC 24 drops in a new Evolution that gives a card a massive boost, giving players the chance to take one of their favorites from the lower leagues and make them into a star. Today, EA FC 24 added a new version of the popular Golden Glow Up Evolution, which includes a +18 boost to a card's overall. Below, we'll provide you with a rundown on the Evolution and a list of the best players to use it on in EA Sports FC 24.

What is the EAFC 24 Golden Glow Up Evolution?

Unfortunately, this is a paid Evolution. You'll need to spend 100,000 Coins or 500 FP Points to start it. That's a steep price, but you are bringing a 72 OVR card up to 90 OVR. That's a massive jump, which might make it worth spending the Coins. Here are the requirements you'll need to keep in mind:

Max Overall: 72

Max Pace: 78

Max Dribbling: 82

Max Physical: 76

Rarity: Not In-Progress Evolution

Max PlayStyles+: 1

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you'll earn +18 Overall, +13 Pace, +14 Shooting, +18 Passing, +12 Dribbling, +12 Defending, +14 Physical, and the Incisive Pass PlayStyle+.

The Best Players for the Golden Glow Up Evolution

As is the case with many Evolutions, some of the best options are evolution chains. However, if you don't have those other Evolutions available, you won't be able to take advantage of them. Therefore, we're only looking at cards you don't need a second Evolution to get the most out of. Here's the list of the best options:

Mathy Tel – Bayern Munich

Timothy Fosu-Mensah – Leverkusen

Jarrad Branthwaite – Everton

Stefan Bajcetic – Liverpool

Maria Llompart – Villareal

This list runs the gamut of positions. If you want a pacey striker, Tel is a great option. Not only does he possess 90 speed, but he also has the deadly four-star/four-star combo with Skill Moves and Weak Foot. Plus, he can flex to either wing, giving him extra versatility.

Moving back to the middle of the pitch, Bajcetic and Llompart fill in well, though Bajcetic is definitely more defensive-minded. Either way, they can both fill that gap well, giving you a distributor at any level of the midfield. Just don't shoot with Bajcetic. His ability in front of the goal is lacking, to say the least.

Finally, for the defensive backfield, you have a wingback in Fosu-Mensah and a center-back in Branthwaite. Fosu-Mensah can flex to several positions and has good pace, making him much more versatile. That said, Branthwaite is 6'5 and has a five-star Weak Foot. If you're looking for a target man on corners, he should be solid despite having low shooting.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Golden Glow Up Evolution expires on April 2nd.