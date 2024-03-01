EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for Generous Goalscorer Evolution

EA Sports FC 24 introduced the Fantasy FC Team 2 promo into Ultimate Team today, giving fans even more player cards to pick up in the hopes that they'll upgrade based on real-world performances. However, it's not only Fantasy FC cards that can get an upgrade today. Developer Electronic Arts has also dropped a new Evolution into Ultimate Team, which gives players the chance to upgrade a low-rated striker in their EA Sports FC 24 club, making them an even better playmaker up top. Below, you'll find a full breakdown of the Generous Goalscorer Evolution and a list of the best players to use it on in EA FC 24.

What is the EAFC 24 Generous Goalscorer Evolution?

(Photo: EA Sports)

Fortunately, this is a free Evolution, meaning everyone should do it if they have time. Even if you're not using it on a player who will make your main squad, you can use it to get free, high-rated fodder. Here are the requirements you'll need to keep in mind:

Max Overall: 85

Max Pace: 94

Max Shooting: 90

Max Passing: 75

Position: ST

Rarity: Not In-Progress Evolution

Max PlayStyles+: 1

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you'll earn +4 Overall, +3 Pace, +3 Shooting, +8 Passing, +2 Dribbling, +2 Physical, and the Pinged Pass PlayStyle+.

The Best Players for the Generous Goalscorer Evolution

While this Evolution doesn't cost you anything to start, most of the best options for this Evolution are special cards that you'll need to spend Coins to buy. Our list below tries to keep the cost down, but there are a few other players that might work, so check through the strikers in your club to see if any of them fit. Here's the list of the best options:

Diogo Jota – Liverpool

Darwin Nunez – Liverpool

Brian Brobbery (Future Stars Academy) – Ajax

Giacomo Raspadori (Winter Wildcards) – Napoli

Raspadori is the best option of the bunch, but his Winter Wildcard version will cost you around 30,000 Coins on the market. That price is currently inflated because of this Evolution, so it's possible that cost will go down slightly over the next few days. Either way, he's a solid player to add to any Serie A side.

Brobbery is an intriguing pick because his FS Academy card was given away for free a few weeks ago. If you didn't use that card in one of the Future Stars Evolutions, you should consider using it here. The upgrade isn't as good as what you can get from the FS Academy, but it's not bad. Jota and Nunez are the only two Gold Rare cards worth talking about. They probably won't make your team, but as nearly free options, you'll get high-rated fodder, at the very least.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Generous Goalscorer Evolution expires on March 12th.