EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for Base Hero Catch Up Evolution

Last week, developer Electronic Arts dropped the Fantasy FC promo into EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team. This promo introduced several live cards into the mode, which can be upgraded based on real-world performances. As part of that content drop, EA Sports FC 24 brought new versions of Heroes to the game. If those cards get upgraded even further, they'll be very powerful, so EA has added a new Hero Evolution to EA Sports FC 24, allowing players to upgrade one of their Base Heroes relatively cheaply. Below, you'll find a full breakdown of the Base Hero Catch Up Evolution and a list of the best players to use it on in EA FC 24.

What is the EAFC 24 Base Hero Catch Up Evolution?

(Photo: Electronic Arts)

Unfortunately, this is a paid Evolution. You'll need to shell out either 125,000 Coins or 750 FP Points. That's disappointing news for anyone hoping to get a cheap upgrade, but you can get some nice cards out of this one. Here are the requirements you'll need to keep in mind:

Max Overall: 88

Max Jumping: 93

Max Positioning: 92

Max Stand Tackle: 91

Position Must Not Be CDM

Rarity: Heroes

Max PlayStyles+: 1

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you'll earn +4 Shooting, +2 Passing, +6 Physical, +2 Overall, +2 Pace, +3 Dribbling, +2 Defending, and the Tiki Taka PlayStyle+.

The Best Players for the Base Hero Catch Up Evolution

There are some great options here, but keep in mind that many of them are going to require a significant Coin investment if you don't already own them. We would suggest you not run out and buy any of these players. If you have them in your club, consider using them, but otherwise, you can probably skip this one. Here's the list of the best options:

Paulo Futre – LaLiga

Wesley Sneijder – Serie A

Saeed Al Owairan – ROSHN Saudi League

Jay Jay Okocha – Premier League

Carlos Tevez – Premier League

Futre is the clear winner here. His pace and dribbling both go above 95, meaning he's going to be an incredible player on the wing. Of course, you'd prefer to have his Fantasy FC card because it also has five-star Skill Moves. However, that card goes for nearly one million Coins on the market, making this a much cheaper option.

Sneijder is a solid option if you need an attacking midfielder. His passing is solid and that five-star Weak Foot will come in handy in front of the net. Okocha is very similar, but he brings a bit more pace and dribbling, trading the five-star Weak Foot for five-star Skills. Al Owairan becomes a great winger with blinding pace and solid dribbling. Finally, Tevez is a decent striker with this upgrade, though it is unfortunate that he only has a three-star Weak Foot.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Base Hero Catch Up Evolution expires on March 12th.