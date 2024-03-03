EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for Down the Right Side Evolution

These are the best players for the Down the Right Side Evolution in EA FC 24.

Last week, developer Electronic Arts revealed its Fantasy FC Team 2 promotion in EA Sports FC 24's Ultimate Team. Once again, players have the chance to pick up live cards that can be upgraded based on real-world production. However, it's not only the Fantasy FC cards that have the chance to get an upgrade this week. One of EA's biggest additions this year is Evolution Challenges, and recently a new one was added to EA Sports FC 24. The Down the Right Side Evolution targets right backs, giving you a good way to add speed down the wing. Below, you'll find a breakdown of the Evolution and a list of the players to use it on in EA Sports FC 24.

What is the EAFC 24 Down the Right Side Evolution?

(Photo: EA Sports)

Sadly, this is a paid Evolution. You'll need to drop either 100,000 Coins or 500 FP Points. That makes it a bit tougher sell, but getting a Weak Foot upgrade might be worth the price. Here are the requirements you'll need to keep in mind:

Max Overall: 85

Max Pace: 94

Max Physical: 90

Position: RB

Position Must Not Be: CB

Rarity: Not In-Progress Evolution

Max PlayStyles+: 1

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you'll earn +4 Overall, +2 Shooting, +3 Passing, +3 Dribbling, +3 Defending, +2 Physical, +4 Pace, +1 Weak Foot, and the Relentless PlayStyle+.

The Best Players for the Down the Right Side Evolution

Because this Evolution is a paid one, you'll want to first look through your club to see if you have anyone that fits. There are some great cards you can use here, but they'll cost a fair chunk of Coins to add. Below, we've tried to keep things on the cheaper side, but you might consider skipping this if you have to purchase a card to make it work. Here's the list of the best options:

Marcos Llorente – Atletico Madrid

Leonardo Spinazzola (Versus Fire) – Roma

Kyle Walker – Manchester City

We've seen previous Evolutions where Llorente stands out from the crowd, and this one is no different. Given his positional versatility, he's your best option here. Not only can he play every position along the right side, but Llorente can also flex to the middle of the field if you need a box-to-box midfielder.

Spinazzola isn't a bad option if you're willing to pay a little extra. He's currently sitting at around 30,000 Coins on the Transfer Market, but that's also his price cap, meaning it might be tough to find one on the market. Finally, Kyle Walker is solid if you need a cheap Premier League right-back. He has speed to burn and solid stats all around. That Weak Foot upgrade is also key because it moves him up to a respectable three stars.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Down the Right Side Evolution expires on March 30th.