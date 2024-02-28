EA Sports FC 24 Fantasy FC Team 2: Leaked Players, Release Date

Last week, EA Sports FC 24 brought the Fantasy FC promo back to Ultimate Team. It's an exciting promo for fans because the cards from Fantasy FC can be upgraded based on real-world performances. The first week of the promo is almost over, but the EA Sports FC 24 developers aren't finished yet. The latest leaks claim that a second week of the promo is coming later this week, which means a brand-new team full of modern players and Hero cards from soccer's long history. Below, you'll find a full list of the leaked players and the rumored release date for Fantasy FC Team 2 in EA Sports FC 24.

EAFC Fantasy FC Team 2 Leaked Players

🚨Dembele 🇫🇷 is coming as FANTASY FC TEAM 2👀🔥



Stats are prediction 💭



Make sure to follow @FutSheriff & @Criminal__x !#fc24 pic.twitter.com/TchEMGarki — Fut Sheriff (@FutSheriff) February 27, 2024

These leaks come from FUT Sheriff on Twitter. The account has built up a solid reputation in the EA Sports FC 24 community during the last few years. Of course, you'll still want to take these leaks with a hefty grain of salt. Sheriff, in particular, is generally solid but has had a few mishaps over the years, so don't assume anything. Here are the currently leaked players:

Fantasy FC Leaked Players

Ousmane Dembele – PSG

Federico Chiesa – Juventus

Geyse – Manchester United

Yan Couto – Girona

Vivianne Miedema – Arsenal

Fridolina Rolfo – Barcelona (SBC)

Lieke Martins – PSG

Ian Maatsen – Dortmund

Georgia Stanway – Bayern Munich

Luis Diaz – Liverpool

Fantasy FC Leaked Heroes

Below, you'll find the leaked Heroes. It's important to note that these players will match up with a club, but we've listed them based on the league their base version represents because that's how they will affect chemistry. If their club is leaked, we will add it below.

Lucio – Bundesliga (Leverkusen)

Wesley Sneijder – LaLiga (Real Madrid)

Sonia Bompastor – Ligue 1 (Lyon)

Javier Mascherano – LaLiga (Barcelona)

Steve McMananman – Premier League (Liverpool)

Yaya Toure – LaLiga (Barcelona)

Tomas Brolin – Serie A (Parma)

Ramires – Premier League (Chelsea)

How Do Fantasy FC Cards Upgrade in EA Sports FC 24?

Since this is the second week of the promo, we already know what it takes to upgrade cards. If you need a quick reminder, here's the breakdown of how cards can be upgraded:

Fantasy FC Attackers and Midfielders

Player records one assist or goal in the next four games (+1 In-Form)

Club wins two in the next four domestic l eague games (+1 In-Form)

Player makes three appearances in the next four domestic league games (+1 In-Form)

Club scores 11 goals in the next four domestic league games (+1 In-Form)

Fantasy FC Defenders

Club records one clean sheet in the next four games (+1 In-Form)

Club wins two in the next four domestic league games (+1 In-Form)

Player makes three appearances in the next four domestic league games (+1 In-Form)

Club scores 11 goals in the next four domestic league games (+1 In-Form)

Fantasy FC Heroes

Club wins two games in the next four games (+1 In-Form)

Club scores 11 goals in the next four games (+1 In-Form)

EA Sports FC 24 Fantasy FC Team 2 Leaked Start Date

The Fantasy FC Team 2 promo will likely start on March 1st at 1 p.m. ET. That's when the first Fantasy FC team leaves packs and generally when EA starts new promos in Ultimate Team. We should get confirmation from Electronic Arts soon letting us know exactly when the promo will start.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms.