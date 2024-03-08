EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for Showdown Winners Boost Evolution

Developer Electronic Arts has kicked off its Showdown Series promo in EA Sports FC 24's Ultimate Team. This returning promo gives users new Squad Building Challenges each day that pit two players up against each other. Those two players' teams will also be heading into a match against each other in real life, and whichever team wins will give their player an upgrade in EA Sports FC 24. However, it's not just SBCs that are getting new Showdown players. The team revealed a new Evolution today that lets players give a previous Showdown card a small upgrade.

What is the EAFC 24 Showdown Winners Boost Evolution?

(Photo: EA Sports FC 24)

While this isn't the most substantial Evolution we've seen in EA Sports FC 24, there is a bright side. The Winners Boost is completely free, which is great news because the SBCs needed to get those players originally can be expensive. Here are the requirements you'll need to keep in mind:

Rarity: Showdown

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you'll earn +1 Overall, +1 Pace, +1 Shooting, +1 Dribbling, +1 Passing, +2 Defending, and +1 Physical

The Best Players for the Showdown Winners Boost Evolution

The problem with telling you who the best options are for this Evolution is that you can't go out and buy any of these players. If you didn't previously do their Evolutions, you're out of luck. If you've done any of the players below, it's worth giving them the upgrade. Here's the list of the best options:

Alexis Mac Allister – Liverpool

Ibrahim Sangare – Nottingham Forest

Malcom – Al Hilal

Mykhailo Murdryk – Chelsea

Midge Purce – NJ/NY Gotham

Given that you're not getting a major boost from this, it might be better to use it on a center-mid that fits into the box-to-box role. That's why Mac Allister and Sangare top the list. Mac Allister is slightly better for the role because of his shooting, but either player can do the job.

The other three players all make their living on the wing. Malcom gets the highest rating and does have great stats, but he has bad league links. That said, he is Brazilian, so it won't be too hard to get him into a team. Mudryk is basically the opposite in terms of links. He has a great league, but a nation that isn't easy to find other players from. Finally, Purce is a very good player, but her poor links make her someone you're likely only using as a super sub.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Showdown Winners Boost Evolution expires on March 30th.