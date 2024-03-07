EA Sports FC 24 Showdown Series: Leaked Players, Release Date

EA Sports FC 24 is coming off of its second week of the Fantasy FC promo in Ultimate Team. Some players might think developer Electronic Arts would give the mode a little breathing room and take a week off from promos, but EA Sports FC 24 never stops. Today, leaks started to drop about a new version of the popular Showdown Series in EA Sports FC 24, which seems to be the next promo. Traditionally, these promo is focused on SBCs, though EA has surprised us before. Below, you'll find a full breakdown of the leaked players for the Showdown Series and an idea of what to expect.

EAFC Showdown Series Leaked Players

These leaks come from FUT Sheriff and FIFATradingRomania on Twitter. The two accounts have built up a solid reputation in the EA Sports FC 24 community during the last few years. Of course, you'll still want to take these leaks with a hefty grain of salt. Sheriff, in particular, is generally solid but has had a few mishaps over the years, so don't assume anything. Here are the currently leaked players:

Showdown Series Leaked Players

Joao Felix – Barcelona

Memphis Depay – Atletico Madrid

Manuel Akanji – Manchester City

Bobby Clark – Liverpool

Alexander Isak – Newcastle United

Ben Chilwell – Chelsea

Alessandro Bastoni – Inter

Stanislav Lobotka – Napoli

This is likely just the beginning of all the players coming to the Showdown Series. The leakers might not get access to them all before the event technically starts, especially if this is an SBC-only event. In that case, EA will likely spread things out, meaning the leakers won't get the information at the same rate we've become used to in EA Sports FC 24.

How Do Showdown Cards Upgrade in EA Sports FC 24?

While the leakers haven't given us confirmation about how the promo will work exactly, EA usually follows the same pattern with Showdown cards. Each card has a counterpart that their team is playing in real life. For example, this Showdown Series matches Joao Felix (Barcelona) with Memphis Depay (Atletico Madrid). If Barcelona wins the matchup, Felix will get the full upgrade (whatever that ends up being). If Madrid wins, the upgrade goes to Depay. If the game ends in a draw, both players will get a lesser upgrade.

EA Sports FC 24 Showdown Series Start Date

The Showdown promo will likely start on March 8th at 1 p.m. ET. That's when the second Fantasy FC team leaves packs and generally when EA starts new promos in Ultimate Team. We should get confirmation from Electronic Arts soon letting us know exactly when the promo will start.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms.