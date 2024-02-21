EA Sports FC 24 Fantasy FC Team 1: Leaked Players, Release Date

EA Sports FC 24 is wrapping up its annual Future Stars promo in Ultimate Team. However, the content mill in EA FC 24 never stops, and developer Electronic Arts is already on to the next promo. Leaks claim that Fantasy FC will be next, which is a live promo that EA started recently. That means players from this promo will be eligible for upgrades based on real-world performance. The leaks also claim that this will be a two-week promo, so EA Sports FC 24 players will need to strap in for a long one. Below, you'll find the full list of currently leaked players and the rumored release date for Fantasy FC Team 1 in EA Sports FC 24.

EAFC Fantasy FC Team 1 Leaked Players

🚨Mendy🇫🇷 is added to come as FANTASY FUT PLAYER SOON!😳🔥



Stats are prediction 💭



Make sure to follow @FutSheriff @fifa_romania @Criminal__x !#fc24 pic.twitter.com/I9hcr4SKY1 — Fut Sheriff (@FutSheriff) February 21, 2024

These leaks come from FUT Sheriff on Twitter. The account has built up a solid reputation in the EA Sports FC 24 community during the last few years. Of course, you'll still want to take these leaks with a hefty grain of salt. Sheriff, in particular, is generally solid but has had a few mishaps over the years, so don't assume anything. Here are the currently leaked players:

Fantasy FC Leaked Players

Timo Werner – Tottenham (SBC)

Ferland Mendy – Real Madrid

Fantasy FC Leaked Heroes

As of this writing, no Heroes have been leaked, but Sheriff claims they are coming. We will update this post as Heroes are added.

So far, the list of names is relatively short. Along with more Heroes, we'll also be getting several more modern Fantasy FC players announced in the coming days. This post will be updated as more of those players are added. It's also worth noting that EA sometimes holds a few leaked players back from the original drop to release them the following weekend as a mini-release. Plus, we've seen leakers say a player was coming with Team 1 only for EA to move that player back to Team 2, so don't be surprised if that also happens this week.

How Do Fantasy FC Cards Upgrade in EA Sports FC 24?

The rumored upgrade path for Fantasy FC cards in EA Sports FC 24 comes from AsyFutTrader on Twitter. They have a relatively solid track record and often partner with Fut_Scoreboard for leaks, who is one of the most trusted leakers on Twitter. They claim cards will have the opportunity to upgrade four times based on real-world performance. Here's the breakdown of how cards can be upgraded:

Fantasy FC Attackers and Midfielders

Player records one assist or goal in the next four games (+1 In-Form)

Club wins two in the next four domestic l eague games (+1 In-Form)

Player makes three appearances in the next four domestic league games (+1 In-Form)

Club scores 11 goals in the next four domestic league games (+1 In-Form)

Fantasy FC Defenders

Club records one clean sheet in the next four games (+1 In-Form)

Club wins two in the next four domestic league games (+1 In-Form)

Player makes three appearances in the next four domestic league games (+1 In-Form)

Club scores 11 goals in the next four domestic league games (+1 In-Form)

EA Sports FC 24 Fantasy FC Team 1 Leaked Start Date

The Future Stars promo will likely start on February 23rd at 1 p.m. ET. That's when the Future Stars team leaves packs and generally when EA starts new promos in Ultimate Team. We should get confirmation from Electronic Arts soon letting us know exactly when the promo will start.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms.