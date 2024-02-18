EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for FS Strike Force Training Evolution Upgrade

With EA Sports FC 24 deep into its annual Future Stars promo, developer Electronic Arts has been ramping up the content available in Ultimate Team. EA has added all kinds of new Evolutions to the mode over the last few days, including several targeting the game's youngest stars. However, that doesn't mean EA Sports FC 24 has neglected its elder statesman, and the FS Strike Force Training Evolution gives players the chance to give a low-rated card a chunky boost. It might not be as exciting as what we've seen for the actual Future Stars, but it still might be worth completing depending on your team. Below, you'll find a full breakdown of the Evolution and the best players to use it on in EA FC 24.

What is the EAFC 24 FS Strike Force Training Evolution?

Unfortunately, this is a paid Evolution. You'll need to drop either 100,000 Coins or 500 FP Points to start it. That's a steep price to pay, so you'll only want to use this if you have a specific player you want to use it on. Here are the requirements you'll need to keep in mind:

Max Overall: 95

Max Pace: 87

Max Dribbling: 87

Max Defending: 70

Rarity: Not In-Progress Evolution

Max PlayStyles: 8

Max PlayStyles+: 0



Once you finish all of the Objectives, you'll earn +3 Overall, +4 Pace, +4 Dribbling, +13 Positioning, +5 Passing, +3 Physical, +5 Finishing, the Tiki Taka and Power Shot PlayStyles, and the First Touch and Rapid PlayStyles+.

The Best Players for the FS Strike Force Training Evolution

Again, this isn't one of the Evolutions you absolutely have to do. If you have a player you've been using previous Evos on that fits the bill, it's worth considering it. You could also use one of the players below to get an Evolution chain started for the future. Here's the list of the best options:

Diogo Jota – Liverpool

Cengiz Under (TOTW) – Fenerbahce

Memphis Depay – Atletico Madrid

Teemu Pukki (Radioactive) – Minnesota United

Elijah Adebayo (TOTW) – Luton Town

Jota and Depay are the easiest to recommend because you can pick them up for very cheap on the transfer market. That said, the upgrades aren't too strong. Instead, what you're looking to do is build on them with future Evolutions. Jota has a five-star weak foot, while Depay brings five-star skills, so it's up to you to pick which one you prefer.

The other three players will all require an investment if you don't already own them. It's not too steep at around 20,000 Coins, but that will bring your purchase price up a bit. Of the three, we prefer Pukki because of his combo of pace, shooting, and a four-star weak foot. The issue is that he plays in the MLS, making him tougher to link than Adebayo who plays in the Premier League.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The FS Strike Force Training Evolution expires on March 2nd.