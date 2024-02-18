EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for FS Glow Up Evolution Upgrade

One of the issues EA Sports FC 24 has with its promo teams is that many of the low-rated special cards come in under the power curve. For example, when developer Electronic Arts dropped the Future Stars promo, many cards immediately went down to the lowest possible price, essentially making them out to be unusable for most players. Now, EA Sports FC 24 is trying to rectify that problem (at least for Future Stars) by introducing a new Evolution. FS Glow Up gives players the chance to take one of their low-rated Future Stars players and give them a boost. Below, you'll find a breakdown of the Evolution and a list of the best players to use it on in EA FC 24.

What is the EAFC 24 FS Future Stars Evolution?

(Photo: EA Sports)

Before diving in, it's worth noting that this Evolution will cost you 75,000 Coins or 350 FP Points. That's usually not worth it, but here it might be. After all, you're potentially getting a 90 OVR player into your lineup, which could last you several months. Here are the requirements you'll need to keep in mind:

Max Overall: 88

Max Pace: 92

Total Positions: Max 3

Position Must Not Be: RWB

Rarity: Future Stars

PlayStyles+: 1

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you'll earn +2 Overall, +2 Pace, +3 Passing, +3 Defending, +3 Shooting, +2 Dribbling, +2 Physical, and the Pinged Pass PlayStyle+.

The Best Players for the FS Glow Up Evolution

Because you have to use Future Stars players, your options are limited. That said, there are a few that stand out. We probably wouldn't go out and buy a player for this because you have to pay for the Evolution, but if you have one of them in your club, it might be worth doing. Here's the list of the best options:

Yunus Musah – AC Milan

William Pacho – Frankfurt

Maya Le Tissier – Manchester United

Yann Aurel Bissek – Inter

Jakub Kiwior – Arsenal

Musah is by far the best option of the bunch, but you'll need to reach Level 10 in the current Season Pass to unlock him. That's going to take some work, but you have a week to make it happen. If you don't feel like grinding, the four center-backs are worth a look.

Le Tissier will be the highest rated once you finish the Evolution, but Pacho gets 90 Pace at CB. That's ridiculous speed in your backline, and at 6'1, he's going to be a presence. Le Tissier, Bissek, and Kiwior are all a bit slower but certainly don't lack speed. They also bring slightly better defense and passing, making them solid options if you don't feel like building a Bundesliga side.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The FS Glow Up Evolution expires on March 3rd.