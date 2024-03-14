EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Birthday Team 1: Leaked Players, Release Date

Every year, developer Electronic Arts celebrates the launch of Ultimate Team in EA Sports FC by dropping the Ultimate Birthday (previously FUT Birthday) promotion. Generally, this promo brings fan-favorite players from previous years of the game back with heavily-boosted cards. EA Sports FC 24 is no different, and the leakers have revealed several players coming to the promotion. As always, it's an exciting lineup that's going to be very exciting for veteran players. Below, you'll find a full breakdown of all the announced players so far and a look at when the promotion is launching in EA Sports FC 24.

EAFC FC Birthday Leaked Players

These leaks come from FUT Sheriff and FIFATradingRomania on Twitter. The two accounts have built up a solid reputation in the EA Sports FC 24 community during the last few years. Of course, you'll still want to take these leaks with a hefty grain of salt. Sheriff, in particular, is generally solid but has had a few mishaps over the years, so don't assume anything. Here are the currently leaked players:

FC Birthday Leaked Players

Lionel Messi – Inter Miami

FC Birthday Leaked Icon Players

Ruud Gullit – Netherlands

Unfortunately, EA Sports FC 24 has done a much better job than usual of keeping the wraps on this team. The leakers have only discovered Messi and Gullit because of the teases that EA put into the game. The leakers might find a few names in the future, but at this point, it's looking like EA might get through a promo without anything leaking for the first time in months. In some ways, you have to give them props for keeping this birthday secret under wraps for fans.

It is worth noting that EA might split this into a two-week promo. FC Birthday has taken that road in the past, so it would not be a surprise to see that happen here as well. Either way, this list will almost certainly grow because FC Birthday often releases daily player Squad-Building Challenges, bringing even more players to the game. In fact, there are technically already four Ultimate Birthday cards in the game. Three players (Hector Bellerin, Weston McKennie, and Lorenzo Insigne) are available in the season pass. After getting all three, you'll be able to complete an objective challenge to also earn PSG's Kolo Muani.

EA Sports FC 24 FC Birthday Start Date

The FC Birthday promo will start on March 15th at 1 p.m. ET. That's when the Showdown Series leaves the game and generally when EA starts new promos in Ultimate Team. Electronic Arts has already revealed in EA FC 24 when the promo will start thanks to a new loading screen that pops up before jumping into Ultimate Team. However, the loading screen doesn't tell us if this is a one-week promo or not, so we'll have to wait until the promo is available in-game to have a better idea about how this will work.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms.