EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for Legends of the Pitch Evolution

Recently, developer Electronic Arts kicked off its Showdown Series in EA Sports FC 24's Ultimate Team. Users can complete Squad Building Challenges to earn live player cards that can upgrade based on the real-world performance of that card's team. However, that isn't the only way EA Sports FC 24 players can earn upgrades on some of their favorite cards. EA has also introduced a new Evolution called the Legends of the Pitch, which lets players take one of their Icon cards and give them a nice upgrade. Below, you'll find a full breakdown of the new Evolution and a list of the best players you can use it on in EA FC 24.

What is the EAFC 24 Legends of the Pitch Evolution?

(Photo: EA Sports)

Unfortunately, this is a paid Evolution. If you want to start it, you'll need to drop 100,000 Coins or 500 FP Points. It's also going to cost you tens of thousands of Coins to buy any of the Icons on the market, making this an Evolution with limited upside. Here are the requirements you'll need to keep in mind:

Max Overall: 92



Max Pace: 86

Max Dribbling: 87

Max Defending: 79

Rarity: Icon

Max PlayStyles: 8

Max PlayStyles+: 1

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you'll earn +2 Overall, +3 Shooting, +3 Dribbling, +3 Defending, +3 Physical, +4 Pace, +4 Passing, +1 Weak Foot, the Press Proven and Incisive Pass PlayStyles, and the Quick Step PlayStyle+.

The Best Players for the Legends of the Pitch Evolution

Again, if you don't have any of the Icons below, they're going to cost you at least 65,000 Coins, making this an expensive Evolution to do from scratch. With that in mind, it's probably worth skipping, but if you must do it, here's the list of the best options:

Birgit Prinz – Germany

Marco van Basten – Netherlands

David Beckham – England

Michael Ballack – Germany

Clarence Seedorf – Netherlands

Prinz and van Basten won't fit into your lineup if you generally play with a speedy striker, but they are lethal if you can set them up in front of the net. Of the two, Prinz is probably the better option as a second striker because she has better passing, but van Basten gets the better of her with the ball at his feet.

The other three players can all slot into the midfield. Beckham is your best option if you want someone pulling the strings thanks to his 96 passing. Meanwhile, Ballack and Seedorf will make excellent box-to-box players. Ballack gets the edge if you need someone who can come back and defend, but he can't flex out to the wing, making him a bit less versatile when it comes to building a lineup for chemistry.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Legends of the Pitch Evolution expires on April 7th.