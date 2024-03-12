EA Sports FC 24 Reveals Title Update 11 Patch Notes Ahead of Season 5

Season 4 in EA Sports FC 24 is winding down this week, which means a new season pass for players to work through in Ultimate Team. It's also a perfect time for developer Electronic Arts to drop a chunky new patch into EA Sports FC 24. Earlier today, the team announced it's doing just that with Title Update 11, which is coming to EA FC 24 soon. The Spring Update includes a "refresh" of several PlayStyles. Most of these PlayStyle changes are relatively small, but a few, including Power Shot and Aerial, have had more substantial changes that players will have to get used to when the patch goes live.

Of course, there are many more changes on the horizon besides the PlayStyles refresh. Players will notice several changes to AI opponents, particularly when playing on Legendary difficulty. The patch also includes several visual fixes in Ultimate Team, hopefully leading to a clearer experience. Finally, EA has implemented a few general fixes, including 86 new star heads to up the realism in EA Sports FC 24.

Below, you'll find the full patch notes for Title Update 11. EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.

EA Sports FC 24 Title Update 11 Patch Notes

Gameplay

Slightly adjusted the PlayStyles below:

Tiki Taka | Lowered accuracy and pass quality of first-time passes.

Pinged Pass | Decreased accuracy of Driven Passes.

Pinged Pass+ | Increased accuracy of Driven Passes.

Jockey | Reduced maximum possible Sprint Jockey speed.

Press Proven | Reduced shield effectiveness with the ball.

Press Proven+ | Increased shield effectiveness, and increased Strength Attribute effectiveness while shielding.

Long Ball Pass and Long Ball Pass+ | Decreased accuracy of crosses.

Power Header | Increased ball speed from lower powered headers.

Dead Ball | Reduced set piece preview line length.

Significantly adjusted the PlayStyles below:

Power Header+ | Reduced ball speed for medium to high powered headers.

Relentless and Relentless+ | Reduced amount of half time and extra time stamina recovery.

Aerial+ | Reduced the amount of added running jump height, this includes jogging jump height as well.

Power Shot and Power Shot+ | Reduced ball speed from Power Shots.

Made the following changes:

Replaced the previous unique ball roll standing animation for Trickster and Trickster+ PlayStyles with a new animation.

The previous unique ball roll animation can still be performed but with a different input. To learn more, check out our Pitch Notes article by scanning the QR code on the right.

Adjusted Legendary difficulty CPU AI behavior.

Legendary AI teams known for tik taka play are less likely to focus on that style of play when near the opponent's penalty area.

CPU AI players are more likely to perform shot types based on their respective PlayStyles, when applicable.

Players with lower Composure Attributes are more likely to make mistakes when pressed.

Added 1 new clearance animation and 4 new shooting animations based on real-world volumetric data.

Ultimate Team

Made the following change:

The Legendary difficulty no longer uses Competitor Mode in Squad Battles and single player Ultimate Team Draft.

Addressed the following issues:

Stadium lights could have darkened during matches in some situations.

When viewing a Squad in Squad Battles, the Player Items did not always display correctly.

Evolving an Icon Player Item unintentionally removed the Icon Profile tab from the Player Bio screen.

Some Objectives displayed placeholder images.

In some cases, the Player Injury Pause Menu did not function as intended.

Some PlayStyles UI indicators did not always display in their intended locations.

A stability issue could have occurred when viewing the Player Bio on Loan Items.

Level 12 Seasonal rewards did not display correctly.

A stability issue could have sometimes occurred at the end of match Pause Menu.

General, Audio, and Visual

Updated some messages, button callouts, celebrations, balls, gloves, celebrations, boots, kits, badges, banners, flags, scarves, and tifos.

Added 86 star heads and updated 9, they will become visible in-game following a Server Release.