EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for Super Powers Evolution Upgrade

EA Sports FC 24 continues to churn along after wrapping up its Team of the Year promo last week. While the new Road to the Final event in Ultimate Team isn't nearly as exciting, it has brought at least one new Evolution to EA Sports FC 24. The Super Powers Evo lets players take one of their lower-rated Hero cards and give them a slight boost. Unfortunately, it will cost you a chunk of change to get started, so this is an Evolution some EA Sports FC 24 players might skip. That said, it's a quality upgrade that makes some of the lesser-used Heroes much better. Below, you'll find a full breakdown and a list of the players available.

What is the EAFC 24 Super Powers Evolution?

As mentioned, this is a paid Evolution. Players will need to shell out either 100,000 Coins or 500 FP Points. It's up to you if you think it's worth it. Here are the requirements you'll need to keep in mind:

Max Pace: 88

Max Dribbling: 90

Max Physical: 88

Position: ST

Rarity: Heroes

Max PlayStyles: 8

Max PlayStyles+: 1

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you'll earn +3 Overall, +3 Pace, +4 Shooting, +4 Dribbling, +3 Physical, +2 Passing, the Power Shot PlayStyle, and the First Touch PlayStyle+.

The Best Players for the Super Powers Evolution

Because this Evolution is only good for Heroes, your options are very limited. It's also worth saying that, because the Evolution costs money, you probably only want to use players you already have. It's usually not worth spending extra money on these cards unless they're your favorite player. Here's the list:

Enzo Francescoli – Argentine Premiera Division

Jean Pierre Papin – Ligue 1

Tomas Brolin – Serie A

Robbie Keane – Premier League

Mario Gomez – Bundesliga

Francescoli is probably the best option because he combines Pace, Shooting, and Dribbling. He isn't the best in any of those categories among the eligible players, but he is near the top in everything. Plus, he has four-star Skill Moves and Weak Foot, giving him a leg up on several other players on the list.

Papin is the strongest shooter in the bunch, with 97 Shooting. He also comes with an extra PlayStyle+ in the form of Power Shot. Speaking of extra PlayStyle+ traits, Keane and Gomez also have those. Keane has Chip Shot, while Gomez has Power Header, meaning Papin has the strongest second PlayStyle+, though Gomez can use his 6'2" frame to make great use of Power Header.

Brolin is very similar to Francesoli, but he only brings a three-star Weak Foot. That makes him less useable in front of goal, but it's hard to deny his quality as a distributor with the ball at his feet. If you're looking for a CAM in the middle of the pitch, Brolin is a solid option.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Super Powers Evolution expires on March 2.