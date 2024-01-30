EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for Double Plus Pursuit Evolution Upgrade

Here are the best players to use the Double Plus Pursuit on in EA Sports FC 24.

EA Sports FC 24 is winding down its Team of the Year promo in Ultimate Team, but that doesn't mean the developers at Electronic Arts are going to stop dropping new content. Today, players got another Evolution upgrade added to Ultimate Team, this time targeting the middle of the field. The Double Plus Pursuit Evo gives one of your low-rated players a huge Overall boost and a two-point upgrade to their Weak Foot. It will cost a pretty penny to start, but it might be worth it for some EA Sports FC 24 players. Below, you'll find a full breakdown and a list of the players to use.

What is the EAFC 24 Double Plus Pursuit Evolution?

(Photo: EA Sports)

As mentioned, this is a paid Evolution. Players will need to shell out either 100,000 Coins or 500 FP Points. Here are the requirements you'll need to keep in mind:

Max Overall: 75

Max Pace: 80

Max Shooting: 74

Position: CM

Rarity: Not In-Progress Evolution

Max PlayStyles: 7

Max PlayStyles+: 0

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you'll earn +14 Overall, +12 Shooting, +13 Passing, +12 Dribbling, +9 Physical, +2 Weak Foot, +6 Pace, +11 Defending, the Slide Tackle PlayStyle, and the Incisive Pass and Relentless PlayStyle+ upgrades.

The Best Players for the Double Plus Pursuit Evolution

As usual, you'll get the most out of this Evolution if you have previously evolved players. Players like Kobbie Mainoo and Adrien Tameze can get huge boosts if you've been upgrading them throughout the year. That said, below you'll only find players that get their full boost from only the Double Plus Pursuit Evolution. Here's the list:

Alexis Claude-Maurice – OGC Nice

Andrey Santos – Chelsea

Jean Daniel Akpa Akpro – Monza

Jean Ricner Bellegarde – Wolves

Anton Stach – Mainz

Of the five players listed above, Claude-Maurice is the most exciting. The Ligue 1 center-mid has a good mix of Pace and Dribbling. He can also flex out to left wing, though he probably doesn't have the speed to keep up with some of the better players outside. Santos only gets up to an 84 OVR, but that means he'll be a target for future Evolutions. If you're looking to play the long game, he's the one to go with.

The other three are all pretty similar. Stach is the best defender of the trio but won't be nearly as good on the ball. Since they all come from different leagues, you're best off looking for the one that fits your team. That said, Bellegarde has been a great Evolution target all year, so he might be the pick if you don't want to go with Claude-Maurice or Santos.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Double Plus Pursuit expires on February 27.