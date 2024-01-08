EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for Finisher Evolution Upgrade

Since introducing Evolutions into EA Sports FC 24, developer Electronic Arts has consistently given players new ways to upgrade their lower-rated cards. However, fans may have gotten the best Evolution yet when EA Sports FC 24 dropped the Finisher Evolution into the game. This one lets you take your favorite winger and give them a massive shooting boost and a very important PlayStyle+ that will turn them into an immediate contender for most players' lineups. Below, you'll find a quick rundown of how the Evolution works, followed by a list of some of the best options.

What is the EAFC 24 Finisher Evolution?

(Photo: EA Sports)

Unfortunately, this is a paid Evolution. To start it, you'll need to spend either 100,000 Coins or 500 FP Points. Of course, that's a steep asking price, but it might be worth spending for the quality of player you can get. Here are the requirements you'll need to keep in mind:

Max Overall: 86

Max Pace: 92

Max Passing: 90

Position: RW

Position Must Not Be: CM

Max PlayStyles+: 0

Max Finishing: 88

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you'll earn +3 Overall, +5 Passing, +4 Dribbling, +3 Physical, +3 Penalties, +4 Volleys, +3 Pace, +3 Long Shots, +3 Shot Power, +8 Finishing, +5 Positioning, +1 Weak Foot, and the Trivela PlayStyle+.

The Best Players for the Finisher Evolution

As mentioned, this is a very strong Evolution that is probably worth doing even though it'll cost you 100,000 Coins. Importantly, most of the best players come from some of the easiest nations to link in EA Sports FC 24, making it easy to fit them into your squad. Here are some of the best options:

Donyell Malen – Dortmund

Xavi Simons – RB Leipzig

Rodrygo – Real Madrid

Felipe Anderson – Lazio

Antony – Manchester United

It's important to note that all of the players above could be upgraded further before you give them the Finisher Evo. Generally, this is through either Founder Evos or the new Cut Inside Evolution. However, most players have already used the Founder Evo, and Cut Inside will also cost you 100,000 Coins, making it a tough ask to use both. That said, using the base version will get a solid upgrade that you can continue to build off of moving forward.

Malen and Simons are both great Bundesliga options, though Malen is slightly better if you don't also have the Founder Evos. If you do, either player gets a massive boost, making them solid players. However, it's important to note that Malen has an 87 OVR FC Pro card that you can pick up for around 38,000 Coins on the market. If you're just doing the base-level Evo, you might be better off just grabbing that one.

Anderson and Antony are worth considering if you want to pair this Evolution with the Cut Inside Evo. Without that boost, neither guy is going to light the world on fire, but they will be set up well for future Evolutions. Finally, Rodrygo is the only one you can use without needing previous Evolutions, though his base card is more expensive than the other four.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Finisher Evolution expires on February 2.